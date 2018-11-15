Where does the betting value lie in Thursday's prime-time matchup between the Panthers and Steelers? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson provide their picks to help you place your bets.
Rockets, Carmelo to part ways after 10 games
5hAdrian Wojnarowski
Betts adds AL MVP to successful Red Sox season
4hDavid Schoenfield
Less is more: Miles, LSU agree to $1.5M buyout
5hAdam Rittenberg
Nick Diaz to end 4-year UFC absence in March
3hBrett Okamoto
How UAB engineered college football's greatest comeback
13hAlex Scarborough
England's youth thump U.S. in Rooney's final international
5hJeff Carlisle
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11
1dMatthew Berry
Fantasy football Week 11 rankings
2dFantasy Staff
A blockbuster offseason move for all 30 teams
2dDavid Schoenfield
Marcus Peters still believes in Marcus Peters. Do the Rams?
15hLindsey Thiry
Mitchell Trubisky's 'process' now has him on record pace
14hJeff Dickerson