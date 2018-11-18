Best bets for Vikings-Bears

Where does the betting value lie in Sunday's prime-time matchup between the Vikings and Bears? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson provide their analysis to help you place your bets.

Sharp: Minnesota's strength this year has been its passing offense. The Bears are another top-10 pass defense, but the ranking may be a bit misleading. This team has played just one pass offense that ranked outside the bottom 10 in its past five games, and that was the Patriots. Tom Brady sliced up the Bears' secondary, recording a 62 percent success rate, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt with a 108 rating and 3-1 TD-to-INT ratio.

