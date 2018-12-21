        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Best bets on Week 16 NFL games

          play
          Woodson, Bruschi split on Texans-Eagles (1:10)

          Tedy Bruschi takes the Eagles and Darren Woodson chooses the Texans in their intriguing Week 16 matchup in Philadelphia. (1:10)

          11:44 PM ET
          • Warren Sharp
            Close

            Warren Sharp

            Special to ESPN.com
            • Licensed professional engineer with 20 years experience
            • Uses advanced metrics to find betting market inefficiencies
            • Specializes in NFL and CFB totals
            Follow on Twitter
          • Preston Johnson
            Close

            Preston Johnson

            • Professional sports bettor finding advantages in inefficient markets
            Follow on Twitter

          It's Week 16 of the NFL season, and handicappers Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson have you covered with comprehensive betting previews for all of the Saturday and Sunday games (except the Sunday night game, which will be featured in a separate file).

          Note: All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of Friday morning.

          Sunday

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

          Total: 48
          PickCenter public consensus pick: 67 percent picked Dallas

          Sharp: One reason I ended up on the Colts last week was that they play a lot of zone, and Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper have excelled against man-to-man coverage. The Buccaneers played a high rate of zone coverage under former defensive coordinator Mike Smith, but new defensive coordinator Mark Duffner has played much more man coverage. As such, I expect the Cowboys' passing offense to have substantially more success here than it had last week in Indianapolis.

          Dallas hasn't faced a pass defense as bad as Tampa Bay's since Week 11 and is in a big bounce-back spot at home. While the Buccaneers should get a boost from the return of DeSean Jackson, this passing offense has been very bad without tight end O.J. Howard, and Mike Evans is going up against a cornerback tandem that should limit his upside.

          Pick:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices