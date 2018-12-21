        <
          Best bets on Week 16 NFL games

          Woodson, Bruschi split on Texans-Eagles (1:10)

          Tedy Bruschi takes the Eagles and Darren Woodson chooses the Texans in their intriguing Week 16 matchup in Philadelphia. (1:10)

          10:10 PM ET
          • Warren Sharp
            Warren Sharp

            Special to ESPN.com
            • Licensed professional engineer with 20 years experience
            • Uses advanced metrics to find betting market inefficiencies
            • Specializes in NFL and CFB totals
            Follow on Twitter
          • Preston Johnson
            Preston Johnson

            • Professional sports bettor finding advantages in inefficient markets
            Follow on Twitter

          It's Week 16 of the NFL season, and handicappers Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson have you covered with comprehensive betting previews for all of the Saturday and Sunday games (except the Sunday night game, which will be featured in a separate file).

          Note: All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of Friday morning.

          Saturday

          Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans (-10)

          Total: 37.5
          PickCenter public consensus pick: 55 percent picked Washington

          Sharp: The Redskins are still mathematically alive for the playoffs, but their weekly injury report reads like a CVS receipt and Josh Johnson is the starting QB. This team has won just two games over the second half of the season -- against the Buccaneers (despite allowing over 500 yards) and last week against the Jaguars (who gave it away late while playing multiple second-stringers).

          The biggest matchup will be the Titans' run game

