How to bet Tiger for the rest of 2019

Andy North expects the weather at Bethpage Black to pose a challenge for Tiger Woods due to his age and past surgeries. (1:44)

The Tiger Woods comeback story hit a new high with his Masters victory, during which he bested some of the world's best golfers to don his fifth green jacket and reach 15 major titles.

Woods has always been a popular bet (and paid off big time for one bettor), so will his win at Augusta cause some overreaction or a market correction? Is he indeed back? How will his resurgence affect the prices of other golfers?

We asked our gambling experts -- Chris Fallica, Joe Fortenbaugh and Preston Johnson -- what they think the future holds for wagering on Woods, in both the short and long terms.

Tiger is the 10-1 co-favorite to win the PGA Championship at Bethpage with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, while Rory McIlroy is at 12-1. Whom do you like?

Fallica: I think Koepka's game fits that place perfectly. You need to be a long hitter to succeed at Bethpage, and Koepka checks that box. We're talking about a guy who might be the best big-event player in the world right now, winning three of the past seven majors he has played in, with his worst finish in that span a T-39. Coming off a runner-up finish in Augusta -- where he probably feels he let one get away -- Koepka is my top pick.

Fortenbaugh: While his win at Augusta National literally brought tears to my eyes