Is betting value now against Tiger Woods after Masters win?

The Tiger Woods comeback story hit a new high with his Masters win, during which he bested some of the world's best golfers to don his fifth green jacket and reach 15 major titles.

Tiger has always been a popular bet (and paid off big time last weekend for one bettor), so will his win at Augusta cause some overreaction or a market correction? Is he indeed back? How will his resurgence impact the prices of other golfers?

We asked our gambling experts -- Chris Fallica, Joe Fortenbaugh and Preston Johnson -- what they think the future holds for wagering on Tiger, both in the short and long term.

Tiger is the 8-1 favorite to win the PGA Championship next month at Bethpage, with Dustin Johnson 10-1 and Rory McIlroy/Justin Thomas at 12-1. Whom do you like?

Fallica: I think Brooks Koepka's (14-1) game fits that place perfectly. You need to be a long hitter to succeed at Bethpage, and Koepka checks that box. We're talking about a guy who might be the best big-event player in the world right now, winning three of the past seven majors he has played in, with his worst finish in that span a T-39. Coming off a runner-up finish in Augusta -- where he probably feels he let one get away -- Koepka is my top pick.

Fortenbaugh: While his win at Augusta National literally brought tears to my eyes