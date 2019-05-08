2019 Stanley Cup playoffs: Tonight's best bets

With the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs in full swing, there are plenty of betting opportunities every night. Our experts -- Emily Kaplan, Chris Peters, Ben Arledge and Greg Wyshynski -- will be here each day throughout the conference finals and Stanley Cup final, giving their best bets for the evening's games.

Today, they tackle a pick on the Hurricanes-Bruins series, as well as Game 1.

All odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook unless otherwise listed. As always, shop around for the best price.

Thursday's game

Game 1 odds: Carolina (+135), Boston (-150)

Game 1 over/under: 5.5 goals

Wyshynski: The Hurricanes puck line has surprising value considering their rest and their playoff performance thus far. I'll take the puck line and a half with the expectation that Tuukka Rask vs. the Hurricanes is a tightly played contest, and to protect against a potential Game 1 upset.

Pick: Hurricanes +1.5 (-215)

Peters: At 5.5 for a Game 1, I'd