        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Betting guide for the 2019 Preakness Stakes

          Bob Baffert-trained Improbable has finished first or second in five of his six career races. Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports
          10:13 AM ET
          • Chris Fallica
            Close

            Chris Fallica

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Lead researcher for "College GameDay" since 1996
            • Voter on ESPN CFB Selection Committee
            Follow on Twitter
          • Lane Gold
            Close

            Lane Gold

            Special to ESPN.com

              A lifelong horse racing fan, Lane Gold hosts a weekly radio show called the Kentucky Winner's Circle and has a horse racing blog.

          Kentucky Derby winner Country House, runner-up Code of Honor, third-place finisher Tacitus and the disqualified Maximum Security won't be headed to Pimlico, but that doesn't mean there isn't money to be made in Saturday's Preakness. Here's my breakdown of the field.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices