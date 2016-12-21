Every NFL team's record against the spread

LAS VEGAS -- The New England Patriots -- already the 9-5 Super Bowl favorites at the Westgate SuperBook and the No. 1 team in the NFL Vegas Rankings here at Chalk -- have also extended their lead atop the NFL ATS Standings.

The Patriots are 11-3 ATS after their 16-3 win as 3-point road favorites at Denver with the Dallas Cowboys falling 1.5 games back at 9-4-1 ATS, as they failed to cover for the fourth straight game in their 26-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 7-point home favorites. There is then a cluster of six teams at 9-5 ATS: Oakland, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Washington, Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

Those are the only eight teams covering at better than a 60 percent clip as the next 16 teams -- half of the league -- are between 8-6 ATS and 6-8 ATS.

The winless Cleveland Browns continue to be the worst bet at 2-12 ATS as they've failed to cover their last eight games. The San Francisco 49ers are barely ahead of them at 2-11-1 ATS with another 1.5 games back to the Arizona Cardinals at 4-10 ATS as the Cards have failed to cover five in a row.

In totals wagering, the Atlanta Falcons went over for the fourth straight week and have the best over record at 12-2 to pull ahead of the Washington Redskins, who fell to 11-3 with the over after staying under a 51-point total in their 26-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. The Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are 10-4 with the over (note: Miami visits Buffalo this Saturday).

The best under record of 11-3 by the New York Giants, who have gone under in their last six games, including Week's 15's 16-7 win over the Detroit Lions, who are 10-4 with the under (including their last eight in a row) along with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Note: Records based on ViewFromVegas.com Consensus Closing Lines; teams ranked by ATS records with SU record the first tiebreaker followed by ATS streak.