Jason Sobel and Michael Collins analyze what they learned from Tiger Woods' performance, explaining that his competitive juices are back and flowing. (1:23)

You can bet that Tiger is back (1:23)

It doesn't take much for bettors to take interest in Tiger Woods.

Woods finished in 15th in an 18-player field at the Hero World Challenge over the weekend, closing with a 4-over 76 in his first competitive tournament in 15 months.

Still, it was enough to cause a flurry of action on his odds to win next year's Masters.

Editor's Picks Las Vegas rooting for a Heisman upset Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson opened the season as a 100-1 long shot to win the Heisman Trophy and closed at 1-50. Las Vegas is, naturally, rooting against him to win the Heisman.

On Monday, Woods could be found as low as 16-1 to win the 2017 Masters in Las Vegas.

At sportsbook operator CG Technology, more money has been bet on Woods to win at Augusta in April than any other golfer. He opened at 55-1. "They kept betting him," CG Technology vice president of race and sports Jason Simbal said.

Woods was the longest shot in the Hero World Challenge field at the Westgate SuperBook, listed at 40-1 to win the tournament in the Bahamas. The SuperBook took 13 bets on Woods to win prior to the tournament. He finished 14 shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama.

Matsuyama's odds to win the Masters were down to 15-1 on Monday. He was one of five golfers with better odds than Woods.

Jason Day and Jordan Spieth were 8-1 cofavorites to win the Masters at the SuperBook, with Rory McIlroy at 9-1. Tiger was listed at 20-1.

The Masters will take place April 6-9 in Augusta, Georgia.