          Full list of lines for every CFB bowl game

          Alabama has the best chance of winning the College Football Playoff, according to FPI. Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports
          10:11 AM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released lines on all 41 college football bowl games. The full list is below.

          College Football Playoff

          Sat., Dec. 31

          College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama (-14.5) vs. No. 4 Washington

          College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (-3)

          Wed., Dec. 21

          San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl: BYU (-10) vs. Wyoming

          Thurs., Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Colorado State (-14) vs. Idaho

          Fri., Dec. 23

          Popeyes Bahamas Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion (-4)

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Louisiana Tech (-6.5) vs. Navy

          Dollar General Bowl: Ohio vs. Troy (-4)

          Sat., Dec. 24

          Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tenn. State vs. Hawaii (no line)

          Mon., Dec. 26

          St. Petersburg Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Mississippi State (-14)

          Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland (-1) vs. Boston College

          Camping World Independence Bowl: Vanderbilt vs. NC State (-4)

          Tues., Dec. 27

          Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl: Army (-10) vs. North Texas

          Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman: Wake Forest vs. Temple (-12)

          National Funding Holiday Bowl: Washington State (-10) vs. Minnesota

          Motel 6 Cactus Bowl: Baylor vs. Boise State (-7.5)

          Wed., Dec. 28

          New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern vs. Pitt (-5)

          Russell Athletic Bowl: West Virginia vs. Miami (FL) (-3)

          Foster Farms Bowl: Indiana vs. Utah (-7)

          AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. Texas A&M (-2.5)

          Thurs., Dec. 29

          Birmingham Bowl: South Florida (-10.5) vs. South Carolina

          Belk Bowl: Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech (-7)

          Valero Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Colorado (-3)

          Fri., Dec. 30

          Autozone Liberty Bowl: TCU vs. Georgia (PK)

          Hyundai Sun Bowl: UNC vs. Stanford (-3)

          Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl: South Alabama vs. Air Force (-13.5)

          Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Nebraska vs. Tennessee (-4.5)

          Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Michigan (-6.5)

          Sat., Dec. 31

          Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl: LSU (-3.5) vs. Louisville

          TaxSlayer Bowl: Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech (-3.5)

          Mon., Jan. 2

          Outback Bowl: Iowa vs. Florida (-3)

          Cotton Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin (-7.5)

          Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: USC (-6.5) vs. Penn State

          Allstate Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma (-3)