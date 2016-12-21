The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released lines on all 41 college football bowl games. The full list is below.
College Football Playoff
Sat., Dec. 31
College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama (-14.5) vs. No. 4 Washington
College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (-3)
Wed., Dec. 21
San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl: BYU (-10) vs. Wyoming
Thurs., Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Colorado State (-14) vs. Idaho
Fri., Dec. 23
Popeyes Bahamas Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion (-4)
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Louisiana Tech (-6.5) vs. Navy
Dollar General Bowl: Ohio vs. Troy (-4)
Sat., Dec. 24
Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tenn. State vs. Hawaii (no line)
Mon., Dec. 26
St. Petersburg Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Mississippi State (-14)
Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland (-1) vs. Boston College
Camping World Independence Bowl: Vanderbilt vs. NC State (-4)
Tues., Dec. 27
Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl: Army (-10) vs. North Texas
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman: Wake Forest vs. Temple (-12)
National Funding Holiday Bowl: Washington State (-10) vs. Minnesota
Motel 6 Cactus Bowl: Baylor vs. Boise State (-7.5)
Wed., Dec. 28
New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern vs. Pitt (-5)
Russell Athletic Bowl: West Virginia vs. Miami (FL) (-3)
Foster Farms Bowl: Indiana vs. Utah (-7)
AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. Texas A&M (-2.5)
Thurs., Dec. 29
Birmingham Bowl: South Florida (-10.5) vs. South Carolina
Belk Bowl: Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech (-7)
Valero Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Colorado (-3)
Fri., Dec. 30
Autozone Liberty Bowl: TCU vs. Georgia (PK)
Hyundai Sun Bowl: UNC vs. Stanford (-3)
Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl: South Alabama vs. Air Force (-13.5)
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Nebraska vs. Tennessee (-4.5)
Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Michigan (-6.5)
Sat., Dec. 31
Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl: LSU (-3.5) vs. Louisville
TaxSlayer Bowl: Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech (-3.5)
Mon., Jan. 2
Outback Bowl: Iowa vs. Florida (-3)
Cotton Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin (-7.5)
Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: USC (-6.5) vs. Penn State
Allstate Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma (-3)