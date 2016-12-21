The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released lines on all 41 college football bowl games. The full list is below.

College Football Playoff

Editor's Picks How to bet all 41 CFB bowl games If you're looking to bet on any college football bowls, this is the file for you. Our experts provide wagering advice on all 41 bowls from Dec. 17 to Jan 2.

Sat., Dec. 31

College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama (-14.5) vs. No. 4 Washington

College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (-3)

Wed., Dec. 21

San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl: BYU (-10) vs. Wyoming

Thurs., Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Colorado State (-14) vs. Idaho

Fri., Dec. 23

Popeyes Bahamas Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion (-4)

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Louisiana Tech (-6.5) vs. Navy

Dollar General Bowl: Ohio vs. Troy (-4)

Sat., Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tenn. State vs. Hawaii (no line)

Mon., Dec. 26

St. Petersburg Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Mississippi State (-14)

Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland (-1) vs. Boston College

Camping World Independence Bowl: Vanderbilt vs. NC State (-4)

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk has been impressive this season. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tues., Dec. 27

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl: Army (-10) vs. North Texas

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman: Wake Forest vs. Temple (-12)

National Funding Holiday Bowl: Washington State (-10) vs. Minnesota

Motel 6 Cactus Bowl: Baylor vs. Boise State (-7.5)

Wed., Dec. 28

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern vs. Pitt (-5)

Russell Athletic Bowl: West Virginia vs. Miami (FL) (-3)

Foster Farms Bowl: Indiana vs. Utah (-7)

AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. Texas A&M (-2.5)

Thurs., Dec. 29

Birmingham Bowl: South Florida (-10.5) vs. South Carolina

Belk Bowl: Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech (-7)

Valero Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Colorado (-3)

Fri., Dec. 30

Autozone Liberty Bowl: TCU vs. Georgia (PK)

Hyundai Sun Bowl: UNC vs. Stanford (-3)

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl: South Alabama vs. Air Force (-13.5)

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Nebraska vs. Tennessee (-4.5)

Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Michigan (-6.5)

Sat., Dec. 31

Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl: LSU (-3.5) vs. Louisville

TaxSlayer Bowl: Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech (-3.5)

Mon., Jan. 2

Outback Bowl: Iowa vs. Florida (-3)

Cotton Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin (-7.5)

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: USC (-6.5) vs. Penn State

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma (-3)