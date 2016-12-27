Key betting numbers for Dec. 28-30 bowls

Looking to bet on any college football bowls this holiday season? We've got plenty of terrific content to help you make your picks at Chalk, including a graphical representation of some key betting numbers for the bowl games on Dec. 28 through Dec. 30.

Dec. 28

Will Harris: Pittsburgh scored more than 58 points per game during its season-ending three-game win streak. The Panthers finished 8-4 and in fourth place in the ACC Coastal. Northwestern battled to a 6-6 mark after a rough start to the season. The Wildcats are bowl-eligible for the 11th time in 14 seasons but have won just one bowl game in that span.

Will Harris: Coach Mark Richt will try to improve an impressive 10-5 career bowl record in his first year with his new team. The Hurricanes combined experience under center with a very young defense to finish third in the ACC Coastal and 8-4 overall. Miami holds a 16-3 series lead over former Big East rival West Virginia. The Mountaineers beat Baylor in the season finale to wrap up a 10-win campaign and third-place Big 12 finish.

Will Harris: Defensive coordinator Tom Allen takes over permanently at Indiana for the departed Kevin Wilson. The Hoosiers fielded their best defense in years and will face another defensive-minded outfit as they play consecutive bowl games for the first time since 1991. Utah was in the hunt for the Pac-12 title until a late-season loss to Oregon. Utes boss Kyle Whittingham is 9-1 in bowl games.

Will Harris: Texas A&M was ranked fourth in the first playoff standings, but the Aggies lost quarterback Trevor Knight and their last four SEC games to slump to 8-4. Kansas State is also 8-4 but won five of six to close the season. The Wildcats won the past three meetings between these teams as Big 12 rivals, all predating Kevin Sumlin's arrival in College Station.

Dec. 29

Will Harris: South Carolina won four of six down the stretch in coach Will Muschamp's first season, thanks to the emergence of freshman quarterback Jake Bentley. The Gamecocks ended the season with an ugly loss to rival Clemson, getting outgained by more than 400 yards in a 56-7 rout. Dual-threat Quinton Flowers operates South Florida's seventh-ranked scoring offense. The 10-2 Bulls have scored fewer than 35 points just once all season.

Will Harris: Virginia Tech traded blows with Clemson in the ACC Championship Game and had a chance at the end. The Hokies won nine games for the first time since 2011 in Justin Fuente's first season. Virginia Tech has the nation's longest active bowl streak at 24 games. Arkansas alternated wins and losses after the first two games of the year, finishing 7-5 and fifth in the SEC West. The Razorbacks have won both bowl games under Bret Bielema, who was 2-4 in bowl games as coach of Wisconsin, including a bowl win over the Hogs in his first season with the Badgers.

Will Harris: Colorado's best season since 2001 ended with a lopsided loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game; then the Buffs lost out on a Rose Bowl berth to USC in what the playoff committee indicated was one of its tougher decisions. Oklahoma State faced rival Oklahoma with the Big 12 title in the pot but lost to the Sooners for the 12th time in 14 games. The Cowboys were blown out by Ole Miss in last year's Sugar Bowl but enjoyed a 36-10 romp over Arizona in the 2010 Alamo Bowl.

Dec. 30

Will Harris: Coach Kirby Smart navigated Georgia to a 6-6 mark in his first season at the helm of the Bulldogs. He took over a program accustomed to postseason success, as predecessor Mark Richt won 10 bowls in 15 tries, including wins over Louisville and Penn State the past two seasons. TCU is also familiar with postseason success, as the Horned Frogs have won eight of their past 10 bowl games with Gary Patterson in charge, including last year's record-tying comeback from a 31-0 deficit to Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

Will Harris: North Carolina still had an outside shot at the ACC title entering Week 14, but the result was a disappointing 8-4 campaign that saw the Heels lose as double-digit favorites to both Triangle rivals in Duke and NC State. Stanford started slowly with a sputtering offense but finished 9-3 with 2015 Heisman finalist Christian McCaffrey leading the nation in all-purpose yards again, a year after breaking Barry Sanders' 30-year-old all-purpose yardage record.

Will Harris: Tennessee returns to the scene of its last game, a 45-34 road loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville. This time, though, the Vols will play in the home of the NFL's Titans, as they look for a third consecutive lopsided bowl win over a Big Ten West challenger. Nebraska couldn't keep quarterback Tommy Armstrong healthy down the stretch, and lost three of five after a 7-0 start. Between coach Bob Devaney's start in 1962 to the firing of Frank Solich after the 2003 season, Nebraska lost more than three games just four times. It's happened 12 straight years since then, but the Huskers still have a shot to break that streak with a 10-3 finish.

Will Harris: South Alabama came from behind against New Mexico State to win its sixth game and clinch the program's second bowl berth. The Jaguars beat Mississippi State in Starkville to open the season but went just 2-6 in Sun Belt play. Air Force suffered a three-game losing skein midseason but finished 9-3, beating Navy and Army to regain the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. The Falcons have won three of eight bowls under coach Troy Calhoun.

Will Harris: Louisville's loss to Kentucky landed the Seminoles in this game, where they'll meet Michigan for the first time since 1991. A loss would leave the Noles at 9-4 and equal Jimbo Fisher's worst season as coach. Michigan started the season 9-0 but finished with a 10-2 mark, "bitterly disappointed" with the officiating in a loss to Ohio State in the first overtime game between the schools.