Key betting numbers for CFB Playoff semis

Looking to bet on any college football bowls this holiday season? We've got plenty of terrific content to help you make your picks at Chalk, including a graphical representation of some key betting numbers for the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Dec. 31

Will Harris: Alabama will play a second straight game in the familiar confines of the Georgia Dome. The three-time SEC champion gave up a touchdown for the first time in four games but still downed Florida 54-16. Washington handled Colorado in the Pac-12 title game for its first league championship since Rick Neuheisel's 2000 squad. Both teams boast superstar underclassmen at quarterback, and both have lost a pair of defensive all-stars to injury the past few weeks.

Will Harris: Clemson captured back-to-back ACC championships by outlasting Virginia Tech, while the Buckeyes' loss to Penn State relegated them to second place in the Big Ten East. Coach Dabo Swinney's Tigers handed Urban Meyer a 40-35 loss in the 2013 Orange Bowl, Meyer's first bowl game as Ohio State coach. Clemson and Ohio State, along with Alabama, are the only teams to make multiple playoff appearances in the three years of the new postseason structure.