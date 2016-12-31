Chris Berman has taken his Swami Sez NFL picks segment, seen on SportsCenter, to ESPN Chalk. Each week during the NFL regular season, he'll give his favorite picks against the spread here with a little further analysis.

Season record: 49-29 ATS (last week: 3-2)

Swami warning: Week 17 predictions are dicey at best, as it's very hard to handicap motivation when over half the teams have "nothing to play for."

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

I understand I'm going against the grain here, and not having Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs would be awful for football fans with how well they've played recently. But if you're going to give me a field goal head start at home for a team that's used to playing close games all season, I'm going to take it. Having Darius Slay back for Detroit should help against Green Bay's receivers. The Lions pull another close one out late.

Score: Detroit 24, Green Bay 23

New York Giants at Washington Redskins

I don't know how the Giants are going to play it, but my gut tells me they don't want to rest too much. They played one of their worst games of the season 10 days ago in Philadelphia, and their next game could be in six days. I have that Week 17 loss to the New England Patriots in 2007 in the back of my head, which helped propel that team in the postseason, even though only Eli Manning was involved in it. I think the Giants play this one pretty much straight up, resting a couple injured players and giving Washington everything it can handle. Redskins by three.

Score: Washington 27, NY Giants 24

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle's loss last week was troubling, especially for those of us who picked them to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but they're stepping down in class here. The 49ers are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Rams and may play a little looser, but Seattle has too much to lose with a chance at a first-round bye still alive. Seahawks roll.

Score: Seattle 26, San Francisco 9

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

This is a game for pride and one which I expect will be an old-fashioned AFC North slugfest. After losing by about half a yard to Pittsburgh last week, Baltimore picks up its chin here and finishes the season on a high note. Other than a couple guys who are hurt, I look for the Ravens to play everyone. They're the better team and pull this one out.

Score: Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 17

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville has been in a lot of games this season; it just hasn't resulted in a lot of wins. The Jaguars come off a rare win against Tennessee last week, while the Colts were eliminated. I like Jacksonville to play free and loose. With Rex Ryan out in Buffalo, I'm going with previous Bills coach Doug Marrone to get another win.

Score: Jacksonville 22, Indianapolis 21