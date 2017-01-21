Chris Berman has taken his Swami Sez NFL-picks segment, seen on SportsCenter, to ESPN Chalk. He gives his favorite picks against the spread here with some further analysis.

Playoff record: 3-5

Regular-season record: 51-32

When your preseason Super Bowl picks are Kansas City in Seattle, and the Chargers move out of San Diego, you're bound to have a bad week. But I'm back at it for championship weekend. Here's who I like in the two games on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Both of these offenses are impressive, and Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers speak for themselves. When you look at the big picture for Atlanta, including the final game of the Georgia Dome, the Falcons look like a more complete squad. We don't know if Jordy Nelson, DaVante Adams, Geronimo Allison or Donald Driver is going to play for Green Bay, but I'm not sure it matters. Right now, it looks like Rodgers won't be denied. Dom Capers needs to be creative with Green Bay's pass rush and especially Clay Matthews. Green Bay does enough to keep the winning streak alive. Barely.

Score: Green Bay 37, Atlanta 36

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

If Pittsburgh played the Patriots last week, the Steelers would've won in Foxboro. That was an uncharacteristic once-in-three-blue-moons performance from New England against Houston, and one that the Patriots are unlikely to repeat. I'm anxious to see what Bill Belichick tries to take away from Pittsburgh. I think it will be stopping Le'Veon Bell. If Belichick can keep Bell's production to a dull roar, then he'll take his chances getting a pass rush on Ben Roethlisberger and play his defense, which is rarely out of position. I won't be surprised if Dion Lewis doesn't do much, since New England has such a chameleon offense. The one thing you can count on is that Julian Edelman will be catching plenty of passes. New England gets it done at home.

Score: New England 29, Pittsburgh 21