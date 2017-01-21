Rodgers' flu news moves point spread in NFC title game

The point spread for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and the host Atlanta Falcons grew late in the week at Las Vegas sportsbooks. But there is still plenty of money backing QB Aaron Rodgers and the underdog Packers.

The Falcons were 6-point favorites over Green Bay on Saturday at the majority of books. Likewise, the New England Patriots were 6-point favorites over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

Atlanta was favored by only four when the line first opened. It was bumped up to Falcons minus-6 Friday night.

Johnny Avello, executive director of Wynn race and sports, said the line movement was as much the result of the Packers' injury situation as it was influential bets. Other books did report taking action from respected bettors on the Falcons, after it was revealed that Rodgers and some teammates were battling flu-like symptoms. On top of the flu, receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison were limited in practice this week.

Even so, there's still plenty of support for the Packers to pull the upset, and money-line action was lopsided toward Green Bay across town. Atlanta is minus-220 on the money line to win outright, with Green Bay paying back around plus-180.

At William Hill's Nevada sportsbook, 83 percent of the money bet on the money line was on the Packers, including a $76,000 bet on Green Bay placed Friday at plus-175 odds. The bet would net $133,000 with a Packers' upset.

"At this point, the Packers winning straight up is about the only thing that could really hurt us," MGM assistant manager Jeff Stoneback said. "Packers money line and the over."

The over/under on the game could be found as high as 61.5 Saturday afternoon. Since 1986, it's the highest total on a playoff game and the second-highest in any game, behind only a 2000 meeting between the St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers (62). That hasn't stopped bettors from backing the over. Seven times as much money has been bet on the over as has been wagered on the under at MGM, Stoneback said Saturday afternoon.

"Public is parlaying Packers to the over, blindly," Jason Simbal, vice president of sportsbook operator CG Technology, said in a text message to ESPN.

The betting action on the AFC Championship Game was balanced between the Patriots and underdog Steelers.

"We are shockingly balanced," a Caesars sportsbook manager said. "There's a touch more on the Steelers [spread], but it's within one big bet of being even. We are seeing more on the Pats money line, but again it's very balanced right now."

MGM also was holding balanced action on the Patriots and Steelers.

"We've taken six-figure bets on both teams," Stoneback said.