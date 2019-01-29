Bettors' guide to all 52 Super Bowls

The Super Bowl is the biggest gambling event of the year, with over $158.5 million wagered legally at Nevada sportsbooks last year.

Here a gambling recap of all 52 big games, including the closing line and total and which team won and covered. Favorites are 25-25-2 ATS in Super Bowl history and overs are 26-24-1 (no over/under for Super Bowl I).

All lines courtesy of the Gold Sheet.

O/U: N/A

In the first Super Bowl, the NFL's Packers were two-touchdown favorites against the AFL's Chiefs. The Chiefs were competitive in the first half, trailing 14-10, but Green Bay outscored Kansas City 21-0 in the second half to cover the spread. This was the only Super Bowl not to feature an over/under.

ATS winner: Green Bay

Score: Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Super Bowl II: Green Bay Packers (-13.5) vs Oakland Raiders

O/U: 43

Once again, the Packers were a heavy favorite over the AFL representative. And once again, the Packers dominated, covering the spread for most of the second half. This was the first Super Bowl to feature an over/under. Daryle Lamonica's touchdown pass with 9:45 left put the game over the total.

ATS winner: Green Bay

Score: Packers 33, Raiders 14

Super Bowl III: Baltimore Colts (-18) vs New York Jets

O/U: 40

For the third straight year, the NFL champion was a double-digit favorite over the AFL champion. New York closed as an 18-point underdog (after opening at +17), tied for the biggest underdog in Super Bowl history. This time, the AFL got the last laugh, as the Jets never trailed against the heavily-favored Colts. Baltimore did not score until late in the fourth quarter, making this an easy win for Jets backers, just as Joe Namath had guaranteed.

ATS winner: New York (A)

Score: Jets 16, Colts 7

Super Bowl IV: Minnesota Vikings (-12) vs Kansas City Chiefs

O/U: 39

In the first year since the AFL/NFL merger, a former AFL team pulled off another double-digit upset. Kansas City led 16-0 at halftime and 23-7 entering the fourth quarter. The total was in doubt entering the fourth, but a scoreless quarter ensured the game to go under the total.

ATS winner: Kansas City

Score: Chiefs 23, Vikings 7

Super Bowl V: Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) vs Baltimore Colts

O/U: 36

Another year, another underdog victory, but this time the game came down to the wire. Dallas led by a touchdown entering the final stanza, but the Colts tied the game at 13 midway through the fourth quarter. Jim O'Brien hit the game-winning field goal with 5 seconds left to give the Colts the win and the cover. A scoreless third quarter helped the game stay under the total.

ATS winner: Baltimore

Score: Colts 16, Cowboys 13

Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys (-6) vs Miami Dolphins

O/U: 34

After three straight years of the underdog winning the Super Bowl outright, Super Bowl VI began a nine-year streak of the favorite winning outright. The Cowboys held the Dolphins to just 3 points, which remains the fewest points ever scored in Super Bowl history. As a result, Dallas covered easily and the game stayed under the total again. The line closed at Dallas -6 after it opened as a four-point favorite. No Super Bowl would move that many points off the opening line again until Super Bowl XXIII.

ATS winner: Dallas

Score: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3

Super Bowl VII: Miami Dolphins (-1.5) vs Washington Redskins

O/U: 33

Despite being the first team in Super Bowl history to enter the game undefeated, Miami was just a 1.5-point favorite over Washington. That was partly due to a weak schedule for Miami -- the Dolphins' regular-season opponents were a combined 70-122-4 that season. However, Miami held Washington without a point until there was 2:07 remaining in the game, covering easily. The game stayed under for the fifth straight season. It was the first of three straight seasons of the over/under being 33, which is the lowest total in Super Bowl history.

ATS winner: Miami

Score: Dolphins 14, Redskins 7

Super Bowl VIII: Miami Dolphins (-6.5) vs Minnesota Vikings

O/U: 33

Once again, the winning bet was Miami and the under. The Dolphins jumped out to a 24-0 lead entering the fourth quarter, so the spread was never in doubt, but the total was. Dolphins defensive back Curtis Johnson intercepted Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton in Dolphins territory with less than 7 minutes to go to keep the game under 33 points.

ATS winner: Miami

Score: Dolphins 24, Vikings 7

Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) vs Minnesota Vikings

O/U: 33

For the fourth straight season, the favorite covered the spread, and for the seventh straight year, the Super Bowl stayed under the total. The Steelers led just 2-0 at halftime, and they led by three late in the fourth quarter before a Terry Bradshaw touchdown pass with 3:38 left extended the Steelers lead to 10 points to cover the spread.

ATS winner: Pittsburgh

Score: Steelers 16, Vikings 6

Super Bowl X: Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5) vs Dallas Cowboys

O/U: 36

This game featured the first backdoor cover in Super Bowl history. After Pittsburgh went up 21-10 with 3:31 left, Roger Staubach hit Percy Howard with 1:56 left to trim the Steelers' lead to four, within the 6.5-point spread. Dallas actually had one last drive to try and win the game, but the drive stalled at the Steelers 38. The worst bad beat belonged to those who took the under. The teams combined for 17 points in the first three quarters before exploding for 21 points in the fourth, culminating in Howard's touchdown. The Cowboys became the first team to lose the Super Bowl but cover the spread, a feat that wouldn't be repeated until Super Bowl XXIII.

ATS winner: Dallas

Score: Steelers 21, Cowboys 17

Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders (-4.5) vs Minnesota Vikings

O/U: 38

The Raiders easily covered the 4.5-point spread, but the total came down to the fourth quarter. Raiders defensive back Willie Brown returned a Tarkenton pass 75 yards for a touchdown with 6:04 to go to give Oakland a 32-7 lead, over the total of 38. Minnesota tacked on a late touchdown with 31 seconds left, which could have affected anyone who teased the under.

ATS winner: Oakland

Score: Raiders 32, Vikings 14

Super Bowl XII: Dallas Cowboys (-6) vs Denver Broncos

O/U: 39

Seeing a pattern here? Again, the favorite covered relatively easily, but the total was in doubt late. Trailing 27-10 late in the fourth quarter, Denver moved the ball to the Cowboys 11-yard line. After a couple negative plays, Denver faced a fourth-and-23 from the Cowboys 24 with less than four minutes remaining. Rather than kick the field goal which would have put the game over the total, Denver opted to go for it, throwing an incomplete pass to seal the under.

ATS winner: Dallas

Score: Cowboys 27, Broncos 10

Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) vs Dallas Cowboys

O/U: 37

The Steelers led Super Bowl XIII 21-14 in the first half, nearly putting the game over the total by halftime. Pittsburgh extended its lead to 35-17 with less than 7 minutes to go. Dallas mounted a rally to cut the lead back to 4, but not enough to cover the 3.5-point spread. Dallas scored its final touchdown with 26 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 35-31. Perhaps if the two-point conversion rule had existed, Dallas would have gone for two to make it a three-point deficit and provide a miracle backdoor cover, but the NFL did not adopt the two-point conversion until 1994.

ATS winner: Pittsburgh

Score: Steelers 35, Cowboys 31

Super Bowl XIV: Pittsburgh Steelers (-10.5) vs Los Angeles Rams

O/U: 36

The Steelers improved to 4-0 in the Super Bowl, but they didn't make it easy for those who bet the them to cover. Up 24-19 late in the fourth quarter, Bradshaw hit John Stallworth for a 45-yard gain on third down to extend the Steelers' drive. Franco Harris scored on third-and-goal with 1:52 remaining to extend the Steelers' lead to 12. The Rams' ensuing drive stalled at the Steelers' 37-yard line to secure the cover for Pittsburgh.

ATS winner: Pittsburgh

Score: Steelers 31, Rams 19

Super Bowl XV: Philadelphia Eagles (-3) vs Oakland Raiders

O/U: 37.5

Oakland became the first underdog to win the Super Bowl outright since Baltimore in Super Bowl V. The Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. An Oakland field goal with 9:02 left pushed the total to 37 points, but neither team scored the rest of the game to keep the total under 37.5.

ATS winner: Oakland

Score: Raiders 27, Eagles 10

O/U: 48

This remains the only Super Bowl ever to open at pick-em. The line soon moved to San Francisco -2 before the Bengals actually closed as 1-point favorites. San Francisco led 20-0 at halftime and while Cincinnati scored a touchdown to cut the 49ers lead to five with 20 seconds left, they never threatened to win. This was the highest over/under in Super Bowl history to this point at 48 points, and the game finished just 1 point below the number.

ATS winner: San Francisco

Score: 49ers 26, Bengals 21

Super Bowl XVII: Miami Dolphins (-3) vs Washington Redskins

O/U: 36.5

This was the third time the Dolphins were the favorites in the Super Bowl, but unlike Super Bowls VII and VIII, they did not win or cover. Miami led by 7 at halftime, but Washington outscored the Dolphins 17-0 in the second half to get the win. The game went over the total early in the fourth quarter.

ATS winner: Washington

Score: Redskins 27, Dolphins 17

Super Bowl XVIII: Washington Redskins (-3.5) vs Los Angeles Raiders

O/U: 48

Marcus Allen and the Raiders dominated the Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII, as the point spread was never in doubt. The game seemed likely to go over the total, as it entered the fourth quarter with a combined 44 points (Raiders 35, Redskins 9), but the teams scored just 3 points in the final quarter. The Redskins had the first chance to put the game over the total, but Joe Theismann fumbled in the red zone with 9:13 left. The Raiders then had first-and-goal from the 1-yard line with less than five minutes left but settled for a 21-yard field goal to keep the game one point below the total.

ATS winner: Los Angeles

Score: Raiders 38, Redskins 9

Super Bowl XIX: San Francisco 49ers (-3) vs Miami Dolphins

O/U: 53.5

This was the first Super Bowl to feature an over/under in the 50s, and it didn't take long to hit the over. Joe Montana's touchdown pass with 6:43 left in the third quarter put the score at 38-16 49ers. The 49ers' 38 points through three quarters were the most in Super Bowl history until the Bears broke that record the following year.

ATS winner: San Francisco

Score: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16

O/U: 37.5

The Bears were the first double-digit favorite in the Super Bowl since the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, and they showed why, leading 23-3 at halftime and 44-3 entering the fourth quarter. Chicago became the first team in Super Bowl history to put the game over the total by itself.

ATS winner: Chicago

Score: Bears 46, Patriots 10

Super Bowl XXI: New York Giants (-9.5) vs Denver Broncos

O/U: 40

Despite being a 9.5-point underdog, Denver took a 10-9 lead into halftime. However, the Giants dominated the second half, outscoring Denver 30-10. It was the third straight year the game went over the total.

ATS winner: New York (N)

Score: Giants 39, Broncos 20

Super Bowl XXII: Denver Broncos (-3.5) vs Washington Redskins

O/U: 47

This time, Denver entered the Super Bowl as the favorite. The Broncos again were up early, leading 10-0 after the first quarter. However, Washington outscored Denver 35-0 in the second quarter, the most lopsided quarter in Super Bowl history. The teams combined for just 7 points in the second half, but that was all it took to put the total over 47.

ATS winner: Washington

Score: Redskins 42, Broncos 10

Super Bowl XXIII: San Francisco 49ers (-7) vs Cincinnati Bengals

O/U: 48

San Francisco closed as a seven-point favorite after the line opened at five. However, the underdog Bengals took the lead with 3:44 to go on a Jim Breech field goal. Joe Montana then led an 11-play touchdown drive to give the 49ers the lead with 34 seconds left. The Bengals became the first team in 13 years to lose the game but cover the spread.

ATS winner: Cincinnati

Score: 49ers 20, Bengals 16

Super Bowl XXIV: San Francisco 49ers (-12) vs Denver Broncos

O/U: 48

Once again, the line moved in favor of San Francisco. The 49ers closed as 12-point favorites after opening at -10. This time, the line movement was right, as the 49ers dominated the Broncos from start to finish. The 55 points is a Super Bowl record that still stands today, as the 49ers outscored the over/under.

ATS winner: San Francisco

Score: 49ers 55, Broncos 10

Super Bowl XXV: Buffalo Bills (-6.5) vs New York Giants

O/U: 40.5

This game is best known for Scott Norwood's missed 47-yard field goal in the closing seconds. While Norwood's miss did not affect the point spread, it would have put the game over the 40.5-point total. This was the only time in Buffalo's run of four straight Super Bowl losses in which it was the favorite.

ATS winner: New York (N)

Score: Giants 20, Bills 19

Super Bowl XXVI: Washington Redskins (-7) vs Buffalo Bills

O/U: 48.5

For the second straight year, the Bills were beaten in the Super Bowl. While the final margin was only 13, Buffalo didn't threaten to cover the spread. Jim Kelly's touchdown pass with 6:32 remaining put the game over the total.

ATS winner: Washington

Score: Redskins 37, Bills 24

Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys (-6.5) vs Buffalo Bills

O/U: 44.5

This was the only one of Buffalo's four Super Bowls in which the line moved in the Bills' direction. Buffalo opened as a seven-point underdog before closing at 6.5. But once again, the Bills were crushed, as Dallas went over the 44.5-point total itself.

ATS winner: Dallas

Score: Cowboys 52, Bills 17

Super Bowl XXVIII: Dallas Cowboys (-10.5) vs Buffalo Bills

O/U: 50.5

Same story, different year: The Bills closed as 10.5-point underdogs, the largest point spread of their four Super Bowl appearances. Buffalo actually led 13-6 at halftime, but the Cowboys outscored the Bills 24-0 in the second half. The Bills and the Vikings are the only teams in Super Bowl history to go 0-4 against the spread.

ATS winner: Dallas

Score: Cowboys 30, Bills 13

Super Bowl XXIX: San Francisco 49ers (-18) vs San Diego Chargers

O/U: 54

The 49ers were the biggest opening line favorite in Super Bowl history (-17.5) and tied the Colts in Super Bowl III as the biggest closing line favorite. Unlike the Colts, San Francisco proved why they deserved to be such a big favorite, leading 28-10 at halftime and covering the spread easily.

ATS winner: San Francisco

Score: 49ers 49, Chargers 26

Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys (-13.5) vs Pittsburgh Steelers

O/U: 52

The Cowboys won their third Super Bowl in four seasons, but this time they failed to cover the spread. Dallas jumped out to a 13-0 lead and led 20-7 entering the fourth quarter, but was never covering at any point. Dallas improved to 1-2 straight up against Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl but 2-1 ATS.

ATS winner: Pittsburgh

Score: Cowboys 27, Steelers 17

Super Bowl XXXI: Green Bay Packers (-14) vs New England Patriots

O/U: 49.5

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the game ended in a push. Desmond Howard scored the game's final touchdown in the third quarter to put the Packers up by 12 pending the extra point. Green Bay opted to go for the two-point conversion, which it converted to put the final margin at 14. The Packers opened up as a 13-point favorite, so those who took the Packers early were able to cash.

ATS winner: Push

Score: Packers 35, Patriots 21

Super Bowl XXXII: Green Bay Packers (-11.5) vs Denver Broncos

O/U: 49

Denver became the first double-digit underdog to win the Super Bowl since the Chiefs in Super Bowl IV. The Broncos actually opened as a 14-point underdog, but the line moved to 11.5. The Broncos had lost each of their first four Super Bowl appearances, both straight up and ATS before winning Super Bowl XXXII.

ATS winner: Denver

Score: Broncos 31, Packers 24

Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos (-7.5) vs Atlanta Falcons

O/U: 53

After being a double-digit underdog the previous year, Denver was a 7.5-point favorite the next year against Atlanta. Denver dominated most of the game, but the total came down to the final minutes. The teams combined for 23 points in the first three quarters before scoring 30 in the fourth quarter. A Chris Chandler touchdown pass in the final minutes cut the Broncos lead to 15. But instead of going for the extra point to put the game over the total (and cut the lead to 14), Atlanta went for the two-point conversion. The pass fell incomplete, so the over/under ended in a push for the first and only time in Super Bowl history.

ATS winner: Denver

Score: Broncos 34, Falcons 19

O/U: 48

After there were no ATS pushes in the first 30 Super Bowls, this game featured the third push of a point spread or total in four years. The Rams were up 10 entering the fourth quarter, but the Titans tied the game up with 2:12 to go. Kurt Warner found Isaac Bruce for a 73-yard touchdown pass to put the Rams up by 7, and Tennessee's final drive stalled at the 1-yard line. The Rams held on to a seven-point victory, which Rams bettors may have viewed as a victory.

ATS winner: Push

Score: Rams 23, Titans 16

Super Bowl XXXV: Baltimore Ravens (-3) vs New York Giants

O/U: 33

The 2000 Ravens were one of the best defenses in recent history, but they opened as just a 1-point favorite against the Giants before closing as a field goal favorite. They dominated the game from start to finish, outscoring the over/under by themselves. The over/under of 33 is tied for the lowest in Super Bowl history, and the lowest in 26 years.

ATS winner: Baltimore

Score: Ravens 34, Giants 7

Super Bowl XXXVI: St. Louis Rams (-14) vs New England Patriots

O/U: 53.5

The Rams are the most recent team to be a two-touchdown favorite in the Super Bowl. The line actually opened with St. Louis as a 15-point favorite against Tom Brady and the Patriots. However, New England upset the Greatest Show on Turf outright. The Patriots were the second-biggest underdog ever to win a Super Bowl, behind the Jets in Super Bowl III.

ATS winner: New England

Score: Patriots 20, Rams 17

Super Bowl XXXVII: Oakland Raiders (-4) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

O/U: 44

The favored Raiders took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, but the Buccaneers scored 34 consecutive points as Tampa Bay routed Oakland. The Buccaneers went over the total themselves with 48 points.

ATS winner: Tampa Bay

Score: Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21

Super Bowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots (-7) vs Carolina Panthers

O/U: 37.5

This is the last Super Bowl to feature an over/under in the 30's. The game looked like it would go under when neither team scored in the first 26 minutes, but the teams combined for 24 points in the last 3:05 of the second quarter and then added another 37 points in the fourth quarter. New England scored a touchdown with 2:51 left and converted a two-point conversion to go up by 7, which would have been good for a push. However, Carolina answered with a touchdown before Adam Vinatieri's game-winning field goal. That gave New England the victory, but Carolina the cover.

ATS winner: Carolina

Score: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

Super Bowl XXXIX: New England Patriots (-7) vs Philadelphia Eagles

O/U: 47.5

For the second straight season, the Patriots won the Super Bowl but failed to cover a seven-point spread. The Patriots led by 10 with two minutes left but Donovan McNabb found Greg Lewis for a 30-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to three and give the Eagles the backdoor cover.

ATS winner: Philadelphia

Score: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers (-4) vs Seattle Seahawks

O/U: 47

Pittsburgh improved to 5-1 ATS in the Super Bowl with its 11-point win. The game entered the fourth quarter right on the number (Steelers led 14-10), but Antwaan Randle-El's pass to Hines Ward sealed the game and the cover with 8:56 left.

ATS winner: Pittsburgh

Score: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts (-7) vs Chicago Bears

O/U: 48

Chicago's Devin Hester returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, so it looked like a good start for people who took the Bears and the under. The Bears led 14-6 after the first quarter, but the Colts outscored Chicago 23-3 the rest of the game. The total came right down to the end. Indianapolis had a fourth-and-6 from the Bears 17-yard line with less than two minutes remaining. Rather than kicking the field goal, which would have put the game over the total, the Colts ran the ball, turning the ball over on downs. Adam Vinatieri also missed a field goal at the end of the first half which could have helped push the game over.

ATS winner: Indianapolis

Score: Colts 29, Bears 17

Super Bowl XLII: New England Patriots (-12.5) vs New York Giants

O/U: 54.5

The Patriots entered the Super Bowl at 18-0, looking to be the first 19-0 team in NFL history. They opened as 14-point favorites before closing at 12.5. However, New England never came close to covering that spread, and Plaxico Burress' touchdown with 35 seconds left gave the Giants a 17-14 victory. It was the third straight time a double-digit underdog in the Super Bowl won outright. The game went well below the 54.5-point total, which was the highest in Super Bowl history at that point.

ATS winner: New York (N)

Score: Giants 17, Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers (-7) vs Arizona Cardinals

O/U: 46.5

This was one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever, especially for those who took the over, as the Cardinals and Steelers combined for 16 points in the final three minutes. Pittsburgh led by 10 at halftime and by 13 entering the fourth quarter, but Arizona came back to take the lead with 2:37 left. However, Santonio Holmes' game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds left gave the Steelers the victory and put the game over the total.

ATS winner: Cardinals

Score: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

Super Bowl XLIV: Indianapolis Colts (-4.5) vs New Orleans Saints

O/U: 56.5

Peyton Manning's Colts opened as a three-point favorite before closing at 4.5 against Drew Brees and the Saints. The Colts scored the first 10 points, but the Saints outscored them 31-7 the rest of the game to earn the victory. The 56.5-point over/under remains the largest total in Super Bowl history, but the game stayed well under the total.

ATS winner: New Orleans

Score: Saints 31, Colts 17

Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers (-2.5) vs Pittsburgh Steelers

O/U: 45

The Packers had been double-digit favorites in each of their first four Super Bowl appearances (2-1-1 ATS), but against the Steelers, they were only 2.5-point favorites. Green Bay led the entire game to cover the spread. The game went over the total with 7:34 left in the fourth quarter.

ATS winner: Green Bay

Score: Packers 31, Steelers 25

Super Bowl XLVI: New England Patriots (-3) vs New York Giants

O/U: 54

In their second Super Bowl meeting against the Giants, New England was favored again, but this time by only three. However, once again, the Giants won outright as the underdog. New England led by 8 points midway through the third quarter, but the Giants came back, with Ahmad Bradshaw scoring the game-winning touchdown with 1:06 left. Just like in their first Super Bowl meeting, the game stayed well below the total.

ATS winner: New York (N)

Score: Giants 21, Patriots 17

Super Bowl XLVII: San Francisco 49ers (-4) vs Baltimore Ravens

O/U: 47

The Ravens covered throughout this game, leading 28-6 in the third quarter. San Francisco nearly came back to win the game, failing to convert a fourth-and-goal down by five with 1:50 left. That wouldn't have been enough to cover the spread, but it would have completed the largest comeback to win a Super Bowl ever (until Super Bowl LII). Instead, Baltimore won both straight up and ATS. The game flew over the total during the third quarter.

ATS winner: Baltimore

Score: Ravens 34, 49ers 31

Super Bowl XLVIII: Denver Broncos (-2.5) vs Seattle Seahawks

O/U: 47.5

The Seahawks scored the first 36 points of the game in a blowout victory for the underdog. Seattle scored its final touchdown with 11:45 left in the fourth quarter to put the game over the total. The 35-point win is the largest victory by an underdog in Super Bowl history. Seattle actually opened as a 1.5-point favorite before the line swung to Denver -2.5. The four-point swing is tied with Super Bowl XLIX for the largest in Super Bowl history.

ATS winner: Seattle

Score: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots (-1) vs Seattle Seahawks

O/U: 47.5

For the second straight year, Seattle opened as a favorite in the Super Bowl (this time -3) before closing as a 1-point underdog. Seattle led by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, but the Patriots stormed back in the fourth quarter to take a 28-24 lead with 2:02 left. That score also put the game over the total. Seattle drove the ball to the Patriots 1-yard line, but Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson to secure a Patriots victory.

ATS winner: New England

Score: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Super Bowl 50: Carolina Panthers (-5) vs Denver Broncos

O/U: 43.5

Denver entered the game 1-3 ATS as an underdog in the Super Bowl, but the Broncos' defense was dominant, forcing four Carolina turnovers. A fumble by quarterback Cam Newton set up a late Denver touchdown (and two-point conversion) to cap a 24-10 Broncos victory. The game stayed well under the total of 43.5.

ATS winner: Denver

Score: Broncos 24, Panthers 10

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots (-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons

O/U: 58

In one of the wildest Super Bowls ever, the underdog Falcons led 28-3 late in the third quarter. But in the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time, Brady and the Patriots scored the final 25 points in regulation to force the first overtime in Super Bowl history. Despite that, Falcons bettors were still in good shape for, at worst, a push in overtime. However, the Patriots scored a touchdown in overtime, which not only gave the Patriots the win, but the cover as well. It was the only time all game that they covered the spread. That score also put the game over the total of 58.

ATS winner: New England

Score: Patriots 34, Falcons 28

Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots (-4) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

O/U: 49

Philadelphia got its first Super Bowl win ever despite being an underdog in every postseason game. The Eagles became the third team in the Super Bowl era to win every postseason game as an underdog, joining the 2007 Giants and 1980 Raiders. The game featured 74 points, the second most in Super Bowl history, and it went over the total late in the third quarter. The win made underdogs finish 10-1 ATS in the 2017 postseason, the best mark in the Super Bowl era.

ATS winner: Philadelphia

Score: Eagles 41, Patriots 33