Falcons Pro Bowl linebacker Vic Beasley discusses his rocky rookie season and how he turned it all around during his second season courtesy of his relationship with mentor and teammate Dwight Freeney. (3:26)

Von Miller rewarded bettors by taking home Super Bowl 50 MVP honors at odds as high as 25-1 in Las Vegas sportsbooks last season. Bettors this year are hoping for a similar outcome from a different defensive player.

Tom Brady is the overwhelming favorite to win MVP at 10-11 odds at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, with Matt Ryan the second choice at 8-5.

The odds of Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. winning Super Bowl MVP opened at 100-1 at Westgate and are now down to 50-1. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

But the most MVP tickets at Westgate have actually been written on Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley Jr., whose odds opened at 100-1 last Thursday and have dropped to 50-1 over the course of betting action this week.

A spokesperson from William Hill US told Chalk in an email that one bettor has a $6,000 wager at 50-1 (which would net $300,000) on Beasley.

Several other long shots are drawing big money at William Hill, including $3,000 wagers on Levine Toilolo and Austin Hooper at 100-1, $1,000 on Brian Poole and Robert Alford at 300-1 and even a $1,000 bet on Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco at 300-1.

The largest bets at Westgate have been a "few hundred dollars," according to head oddsmaker Jay Kornegay, on New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount at 12-1. The most money at Westgate has been on Blount, followed by Brady and Dion Lewis at 25-1.

Last year, in Super Bowl 50, Cam Newton was the 5-7 favorite to win MVP at Westgate, followed by Peyton Manning at 7-2.