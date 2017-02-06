Full Super Bowl LII odds

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl LI champions. Can they repeat? Here are the odds for all 32 NFL teams to win Super Bowl LII next season from the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book.

Super Bowl LII odds Team Opening odds Current odds New England Patriots 6-1 5-1 Dallas Cowboys 10-1 8-1 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-1 10-1 Green Bay Packers 12-1 12-1 Seattle Seahawks 12-1 12-1 Atlanta Falcons 16-1 12-1 Carolina Panthers 20-1 20-1 Denver Broncos 20-1 16-1 Kansas City Chiefs 20-1 18-1 Oakland Raiders 20-1 20-1 New York Giants 25-1 20-1 Minnesota Vikings 25-1 20-1 Arizona Cardinals 25-1 20-1 Baltimore Ravens 25-1 20-1 Indianapolis Colts 25-1 20-1 Miami Dolphins 40-1 30-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40-1 30-1 Tennessee Titans 40-1 40-1 Cincinnati Bengals 50-1 40-1 Washington Redskins 50-1 40-1 Houston Texans 60-1 40-1 Philadelphia Eagles 60-1 40-1 Detroit Lions 60-1 60-1 New Orleans Saints 80-1 60-1 Buffalo Bills 80-1 60-1 Los Angeles Chargers 80-1 60-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 80-1 60-1 Chicago Bears 100-1 100-1 Los Angeles Rams 100-1 100-1 New York Jets 100-1 100-1 San Francisco 49ers 300-1 300-1 Cleveland Browns 300-1 300-1