Super Bowl LI betting cheat sheet

Take a look at some of the nearly 400 prop bets for Super Bowl LI. (0:43)

If you're betting on Super Bowl LI on Sunday -- and since the AGA estimates that Americans will bet $4.7 billion on the game, the chances are pretty good -- below is a handy file with all of ESPN Chalk's content.

From gambling profiles on both teams to Chris Berman's final "Swami" pick to our 4,500-word betting guide, it's all here.

Enjoy the game!

Spread: Opened New England -3; now New England -3

Total: Opened 58; now 59

Public consensus pick: 68 percent pick New England

Newsers

Big Super Bowl LI bets began trickling in at sportsbooks on Friday, including a $1 million wager on the underdog Atlanta Falcons. Read »

Americans will stake an estimated $4.7 billion on Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and underdog Atlanta Falcons, according to numbers released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association. Read »

Vic Beasley Jr. is getting a surprisingly large number of bets to win MVP at 50-1 in Vegas. Read »

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook is offering nearly 400 prop bets on Super Bowl LI. Read »

When the NFL season kicked off in September, sportsbook operator CG Technology had taken more bets on the Cleveland Browns to win the Super Bowl than it had on the Falcons. Read »

Prop bet scorecard

Watching Super Bowl LI on Sunday but don't want to put any money on the game? Fear not, ESPN Chalk has a printable prop bet scorecard for your Super Bowl party. Printable prop bet scorecard »

Analysis, picks

Ultimate Super Bowl LI betting guide

If you're betting on Super Bowl LI, this is the file for you. Five of our NFL experts give their opinions on the side (New England -3), total (59) and over 20 proposition bets. Read

Biggest Super Bowl LI bets

Well over $100 million will be wagered on Super Bowl LI this week at Nevada sportsbooks. ESPN Chalk will keep you updated on all of the biggest bets leading up to Sunday's game. Read »

Swami Sez: Chris Berman's Super Bowl LI pick

It's Atlanta's high-powered offense against Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and New England's stout D in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday. Which team wins? "The Swami" makes his final pick. Read »

How I'm betting Super Bowl LI

Our resident NFL wiseguy, Rufus Peabody, gives some of his favorite bets for Super Bowl LI, including picks for the game, total and six prop bets. Read

Editor's Picks Illustrating the Patriots' 15 go-to plays Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels are one win from their second Super Bowl title together as a QB-coordinator pairing. These are a few of the plays they'll rely on versus the Falcons on Super Sunday.

Sneaky stats that could swing Super Bowl LI Dion Lewis' run-after-the-catch skills and Vic Beasley's ability to pressure Tom Brady without having to blitz figure to have a big impact on the outcome of Super Bowl LI. 1 Related

Bookmaker roundtable: Super Bowl LI line moves, sharp bets and props

Four of the top bookmakers in Las Vegas reveal the biggest bets they've taken, line moves, and the most popular prop bets for Super Bowl LI. Read »

Vegas oddsmakers, celeb picks for Super Bowl LI

Carrot Top, Jon Lovitz, George Wallace and Jay Kornegay. What do they have in common? They are all part of our Super Bowl LI celebrity picks file. Read »

Betting nuggets to know for Super Bowl LI

Looking to bet on Super Bowl LI this Sunday? Here are the most intriguing betting nuggets you need to know before placing a wager on the game. Read »

How I'm holding a 100-1 ticket on the Falcons

Dating back to Super Bowl 50, Chalk's Dave Tuley had given the Atlanta Falcons out as his top value bet to win it all this season. Here is the story of how he was able to secure the bet at 100-1 odds. Read »

Is New England the best ATS team in history?

Mackenzie Kraemer takes a look through history to see where this year's New England Patriots rank in terms of the all-time best ATS teams. Not all of them ended up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Read »

Super Bowl LI betting profile: Atlanta Falcons

How did the Falcons treat bettors this season? We break down the Falcons' 10-6 ATS mark this season, including a full game-by-game look from a gambling perspective. Read

Super Bowl LI betting profile: New England Patriots

How did the Patriots treat bettors this season? We break down the Patriots' incredible 15-3 ATS mark this season, including a full game-by-game look from a gambling perspective. Read

Bettors' guide to all 50 Super Bowls

Need to know which team won and covered Super Bowl XLV? What about Super Bowl VII or XX? Here is a full summary of the against-the-spread results for all 50 previous Super Bowls. Read »

Podcasts

Anita Marks and Dave Tuley break down every betting angle of Super Bowl LI, from the game to the most intriguing prop bets and much more. Listen

Chad Millman and Bob Scucci discuss who the wiseguys are picking in Super Bowl LI. Plus, Evan Young (the Get Your Prop Up In Vegas contest winner) joins the show. Listen