          Super Bowl LI live prop bet tracker

          Ben Fawkes
          9:49 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
          Super Bowl LI is finally here, as the Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Houston. Chalk will be following the nearly 400 prop bets from the Westgate SuperBook and bolding them here live, as they happen.

          Enjoy!

          New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

          Spread: Opened New England -3; closed New England -3
          Total: Opened 58; closed 57

          Public consensus pick: 68 percent picked New England

          Opening coin toss will be:

          Heads: -102
          Tails: -102

          First pass by Tom Brady (NE) will be:

          Complete: -250
          Incomplete: +210

          First reception by Julian Edelman (NE): 9.5 yards

          Over +160
          Under -180

          First rushing attempt by LeGarrette Blount (NE): 3.5 yards

          Over +160
          Under -180

          Patriots will score or punt first:

          Score -140
          Punt +120

          First gross punt by Ryan Allen (NE): 44.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          First penalty?

          Patriots: +105
          Falcons: -125

          New England punts (score: 0-0)

          First rushing attempt by Devonta Freeman (ATL): 3.5

          Over +110
          Under -130

          Devonta Freeman (ATL) longest rush: 15.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          First pass by Matt Ryan (ATL) will be:

          Complete: -240
          Incomplete: +200

          Falcons will score or punt first:

          Score -125
          Punt +105

          Atlanta punts (score: 0-0)

          Will Julian Edelman (NE) have a rushing attempt?

          Yes +150
          No -170

          First reception by Chris Hogan (NE): 11.5 yards

          Over EVEN
          Under -120

          First reception by Malcolm Mitchell (NE): 9.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          First reception by James White (NE): 6.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Falcons number of QB sacks: 1.5

          Over -150
          Under +130

          Will either team score in the first 6.5 minutes of the game?

          Yes -150
          No +270

          New England punts (score: 0-0)

          First rushing attempt by Tevin Coleman (ATL): 3.5

          Over EVEN
          Under -120

          Atlanta punts (score: 0-0)

          Will either team make a field goal in the first quarter?

          Yes -120
          No EVEN

          Patriots first quarter points: 6.5

          Over -150
          Under +130

          Falcons first quarter points: 6.5

          Over -120
          Under EVEN

          Matt Ryan will throw a touchdown pass in the first quarter:

          Yes +120
          No -140

          Patriots will score in every quarter:

          Yes +120
          No -140

          Will Falcons score in all four quarters?

          Yes +150
          No -170

          END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

          Longest reception by Julian Edelman (NE): 25.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          First turnover of the game will be:

          Interception -140
          Fumble +120

          LeGarrette Blount fumble, Atlanta recovers (score: 0-0)

          First reception by Julio Jones (ATL): 13.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Devonta Freeman will score a touchdown:

          Yes -130
          No +110

          First score of the game will be:

          Touchdown: -190
          Any other score: +170

          Team to score first:

          Patriots: -130
          Falcons: +110

          Will the Falcons get a rushing TD?

          Yes -230
          No +195

          Will the Falcons get a rushing TD in the first half?

          Yes +160
          No -180

          Devonta Freeman (ATL) total rushing yards: 50.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Devonta Freeman 5-yard TD rush (score: Atlanta 7, New England 0)

          First rushing attempt by Dion Lewis (NE): 3.5 yards

          Over EVEN
          Under -120

          First reception by Dion Lewis (NE): 7.5 yards

          Over +120
          Under -140

          New England punts (score: Atlanta 7, New England 0)

          First reception by Taylor Gabriel (ATL): 10.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Taylor Gabriel (ATL) longest reception: 19.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          First reception by Austin Hooper (ATL): 7.5 yards

          Over EVEN
          Under -120

          Austin Hooper (ATL) total receiving yards: 11.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Matt Ryan will throw a touchdown pass in the second quarter:

          Yes +120
          No -140

          Matt Ryan's first touchdown pass will gain 13.5 yards:

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Total first half points by Atlanta Falcons: 13.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Austin Hooper 19-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 14, New England 0)

          First reception by Martellus Bennett (NE): 8.5 yards

          Over -120
          Under EVEN

          Will Tom Brady throw an interception?

          Yes +130
          No -150

          Who will throw an INT first?

          Tom Brady +140
          Matt Ryan -160

          Robert Alford (ATL) will intercept a pass:

          Yes +500
          No -700

          Largest lead of the by game by either team: 16.5 points

          Over -120
          Under EVEN

          Will there be a special teams or defensive touchdown?

          Yes +175
          No -200

          Longest touchdown of the game: 49.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Will either team score three straight times?

          Yes -190
          No +170

          Robert Alford 82-yard INT return (score: Atlanta 21, New England 0)

          Total receiving yards by Martellus Bennett (NE): 35.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Total rushing + receiving yards by James White (NE): 28.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Patriots first half points: 15

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Will either team make a field goal in the second quarter?

          Yes -270
          No +230

          Distance of first field goal: 34.5 yards

          Over -130
          Under +110

          Player to make a field goal first:

          Stephen Gostkowski -130
          Matt Bryant +110

          Will either team score in the final two minutes of the first half?

          Yes -330
          No +270

          Will the Patriots get a rushing TD in the first half?

          Yes +115
          No -135

          Will the Patriots score a TD in the second quarter?

          Yes -300
          No +250

          First half line

          New England -1.5
          Atlanta +1.5

          Stephen Gostkowski 41-yard FG (score: Atlanta 21, New England 3)

          HALFTIME

          First reception by Devonta Freeman (ATL): 7.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Atlanta punts (score: Atlanta 21, New England 3)

          Total punts by Ryan Allen (NE): 3.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          New England punts (score: Atlanta 21, New England 3)

          Taylor Gabriel (ATL) total receiving yards: 50.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Taylor Gabriel (ATL) longest reception: 19.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          First reception by Mohamed Sanu (ATL): 10.5 yards

          Over +105
          Under -125

          First reception by Tevin Coleman (ATL) 8.5 yards

          Over -120
          Under EVEN

          Tevin Coleman (ATL) will score a touchdown:

          Yes EVEN
          No -120

          Matt Ryan will throw a touchdown pass in the third quarter:

          Yes +120
          No -140

          Matt Ryan total touchdown passes: 2.5

          Over +115
          Under -135

          Total number of Falcons to score: 3.5

          Over -135
          Under +115

          Tevin Coleman 6-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 28, New England 3)

          Total receiving yards by Danny Amendola (NE): 17.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Total number of players to have a passing attempt: 2.5

          Over +175
          Under -200

          Patriots will convert a fourth down:

          Yes +135
          No -155

          Total rushing yards by Tom Brady (NE): 2.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          First rushing attempt by Tom Brady (NE): 1.5 yards

          Over -160
          Under +140

          Total number of Patriots to have a rushing attempt: 4.5

          Over +135
          Under -155

          Will there be a missed extra point kick?

          Yes +270
          No -330

          James White 5-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 28, New England 9)

          Total QB sacks by both teams: 4

          Over EVEN
          Under -120

          Total QB sacks by Patriots defense: 2

          Over -130
          Under +110

          Matt Bosher (ATL) total punts: 3.5

          Over -130
          Under +110

          Total punts in Super Bowl LI: 7.5

          Over +120
          Under -140

          Atlanta punts (score: Atlanta 28, New England 9)

          END OF THIRD QUARTER

          Total receiving yards by Malcolm Mitchell (NE): 30.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Total receptions by Malcolm Mitchell (NE): 3

          Over +130
          Under -150

          Total field goals made by Stephen Gostkowski (NE): 1.5

          Over -130
          Under +110

          Will either team make a field goal in the fourth quarter?

          Yes -160
          No +140

          Stephen Gostkowski 33-yard FG (score: Atlanta 28, New England 12)

          Atlanta fumbles, recovered by New England (score: Atlanta 28, New England 12)

          Will there be a two-point conversion attempt?

          Yes +130
          No -150

          Will there be a successful two-point conversion?

          Yes +240
          No -280

          Danny Amendola 6-yard TD reception (score: Atlanta 28, New England 20)

          Devonta Freeman (ATL) total receiving yards: 33.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Devonta Freeman (ATL) longest reception: 12.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Julio Jones (ATL) longest reception: 25.5 yards

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Atlanta punts (score: Atlanta 28, New England 20)

          Total gross passing yards by Tom Brady (NE): 310.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Total completions by Tom Brady (NE): 25.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Total pass attempts by Tom Brady (NE): 39

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Shortest touchdown of the game: 1.5 yards

          Over +150
          Under -170

          Will the game be tied after 0-0?

          Yes +110
          No -130

          James White 1-yard rushing TD (score: Atlanta 28, New England 28)

          Will there be overtime?

          Yes +700
          No -1100

          END OF REGULATION

          James White 2-yard TD run (score: New England 34, Atlanta 28)