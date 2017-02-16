Brett Okamoto details the steps that have to be taken before we can see a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. (1:42)

Although Floyd Mayweather wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he still doesn't have a deal to fight UFC star Conor McGregor, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has officially opened odds on the potential bout.

now open for wagering ... Boxing match only Conor McGregor +1100

Floyd Mayweather -2500 *must take place by 5/31/2018* - Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 16, 2017

Jeff Sherman, assistant manager at the Westgate SuperBook, tweeted out that Mayweather is a heavy -2500 (25-1) favorite, with McGregor as a +1100 (11-1) underdog. The bet only applies if the bout is a boxing match and takes place by June 2018. The sportsbook won't make any more odds on the fight until it's official and is limiting wagers to $2,000.

Why did the Westgate open odds now? "With all of the recent discussions about the fight, we figured we might as well make it bettable," Sherman told ESPN.

Mayweather opened as a -4000 favorite at Westgate in last fight against Andre Berto in Sept. 2015.