        <
        >

          Mayweather opens as 25-1 favorite against McGregor

          play
          Mayweather-McGregor still faces many hurdles (1:42)

          Brett Okamoto details the steps that have to be taken before we can see a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. (1:42)

          3:00 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          Although Floyd Mayweather wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he still doesn't have a deal to fight UFC star Conor McGregor, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has officially opened odds on the potential bout.

          Jeff Sherman, assistant manager at the Westgate SuperBook, tweeted out that Mayweather is a heavy -2500 (25-1) favorite, with McGregor as a +1100 (11-1) underdog. The bet only applies if the bout is a boxing match and takes place by June 2018. The sportsbook won't make any more odds on the fight until it's official and is limiting wagers to $2,000.

          Why did the Westgate open odds now? "With all of the recent discussions about the fight, we figured we might as well make it bettable," Sherman told ESPN.

          Mayweather opened as a -4000 favorite at Westgate in last fight against Andre Berto in Sept. 2015.