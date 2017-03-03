No clear favorite in March Madness

As the calendar turns to March, no clear-cut favorite to win the NCAA tournament has emerged at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

North Carolina is the favorite at some. Walk a few blocks down the Las Vegas Strip, and you'll find the UCLA Bruins atop the championship odds. Another shop has Gonzaga as the favorite; another has Kansas, and still another has Kentucky. It's setting up to be madness.

There's also been big money on Duke around town. At the Westgate SuperBook, more money has been bet on the Blue Devils to win the national championship than any other team, more than double the amount that's been bet on the next closest team, Kentucky. Duke also has attracted the most money at William Hill, highlighted by a $12,000 bet on the Blue Devils at 8-1 that was placed on Feb 23. The bet would net $96,000.

William Hill also took an $8,000 bet on Kentucky at 6-1 odds on Jan. 19. The Wildcats, winners of seven in a row, are the national championship favorites at 4-1 at the Wynn race and sportsbook.

At Caesars Palace, Kansas is the favorite, the Rock Chalk at 5-1, if you will. The top-ranked Jayhawks have attracted the most bets and the most money at Caesars.

MGM and William Hill's books each have UCLA as the team to beat. More bets have been placed on the Bruins to win the title than any other team at William Hill, where the Bruins' odds have shortened from 50-1 to 6-1 over the course of the season.

Don't forget about Gonzaga, either. The Zags began the week as the favorites at 11-2 at the South Point Casino. For good measure, the Stratosphere has Gonzaga and Kentucky listed as co-favorites.

"The money's spread out all over the place," said Ed Malinowski, sportsbook director at the Stratosphere hotel and casino in Las Vegas. "There's no clear-cut favorite. Everyone thought Duke was going to be so good, then they stumbled, and then it's been a rotation in the top five this year. And it's pretty much spread out the money."

Villanova, the defending champions, are right there in the mix, too, listed at 8-1 at the Westgate. The Wildcats top ESPN's Basketball Power Index and the RPI and are sitting as a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology, along with Kansas, Gonzaga and North Carolina. But betting support from the defending champs has been sparse.

"Villanova's attracted around the same amount of money as San Diego State and Purdue," Malinowski said.

The Golden Nugget sportsbook posted odds this week, giving No. 1 seeds even odds to win the tournament.

Odds to win the NCAA tournament

(Courtesy of William Hill's Nevada sportsbook, as of March 1).

UCLA 6-1

Duke 7-1

North Carolina 7-1

Kansas 15-2

Gonzaga 15-2

Kentucky 9-1

Villanova 10-1

Louisville 12-1

Oregon 12-1

Arizona 15-1