March Madness betting cheat sheet

In order to find out how people fill out their NCAA tournament brackets, Stanford Steve asks random folks on the Las Vegas strip and the answers are surprising. (2:36)

If you're betting on March Madness over the coming weeks -- and since the American Gaming Association estimates that Americans will bet $10.4 billion on it, the chances are pretty good -- below is a handy file with all of ESPN Chalk's content.

From ATS records for all 64 teams to power rankings to our 7,000-word betting guide, it's all here.

Enjoy!

Follow Chalk on Twitter, Facebook

Insider content

How to bet every NCAA tourney first-round game

Betting on the NCAA tournament? This the file for you, with 7,000 words on picks for every first-round game from our Vegas handicappers. Read

Ranking all 64 teams according to Vegas

Dave Tuley and Vegas handicappers rank all 64 NCAA tournament teams, with the Villanova Wildcats claiming the top spot. Read

Best NCAA tournament contrarian system bets

David Solar of SportsInsights discusses the merits of a contrarian system and reveals several games in the first round of the NCAA tournament that currently fit the bill. Read

PickCenter

Get in-depth betting breakdowns of every NCAA tournament game, including betting patterns and trends. Home

Free content

ATS records for tourney teams

Part of making a smart wager is doing the proper research. Chalk provides the against-the-spread record and margin of cover for all 64 NCAA tournament teams. Read »

Lines for every NCAA tournament first-round game

Looking to place a wager on the 2017 NCAA tournament? Here are the lines for every first-round tournament game from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Read »

Tourney coaches' ATS records

David Purdum lists the against the spread records in NCAA tournament games for all 64 coaches in the field. Read »

Notable NCAA tourney bets across Las Vegas

Well over $100 million will be legally wagered on the NCAA tournament in the coming weeks. David Purdum keeps you updated on the notable bets across Las Vegas sportsbooks. Read »

The psychology behind why we remember bad beats

Everyone has a bad beat story. But why do we remember them in such vivid detail? David McIntire dives into the intricate world of the bad beat, including gamblers' tales of bets gone awry. Read »

Biggest NCAA tournament upsets of the past 20 years

There have been some big upsets in the NCAA tournament, but which were the biggest according to Vegas? Here are the 10 largest by point spread over the past 20 seasons. Read »

Odds for all 68 teams to win NCAA tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 5-1 favorites to win the 2017 NCAA tourney at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Here are the odds for the other 67 teams. Read »

Worst all-time NCAA tournament bad beats

Which NCAA tournament "bad beats" hurt bettors the most over the years? We recap the most brutal, including Memphis' collapse in the 2008 title game. Read »

First-round betting trends to know

Did you know that over the past three seasons, No. 4 seeds are 11-1 outright against No. 13 seeds but only 5-7 ATS in the first round? Here are the first-round betting trends to know. Read »

Podcasts

Stanford Steve and Chris "The Bear" Fallica share their thoughts on each region of the NCAA Tournament bracket and tell you which upsets to look out for. Listen

Chad Millman and Bob Scucci break down the first round of the NCAA tournament. Listen