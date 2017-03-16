Live NCAA tourney betting results

Here is ESPN Chalk's betting recap file for every game of the 2017 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

We'll grade the results against my ViewFromVegas Consensus Closing Lines using the 13 Las Vegas-based sportsbooks on the Don Best odds screen. We use the closing lines for grading purposes, as they're the final odds that have been set after the oddsmakers, bookmakers, sharps and squares have all had their input to set the closing numbers. Some bettors' lines will differ depending on where and when they wagered, so we'll also point out when that's the case.

We'll also recap the overall results with regard to how favorites fare against underdogs, overs versus unders and other betting trends that emerge during the tournament.

Note: All spreads from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. All times Eastern.

12:15 p.m.

No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-6.5) vs. No. 12 Princeton Tigers

Closing total: 134

Score: Notre Dame 60, Princeton 58

The Fighting Irish led most of the game, but Princeton stayed within striking distance and had a chance to take a lead on a 3-pointer by Devin Cannady in the closing seconds. Notre Dame held on for the victory, but Princeton covered as a 6.5-point underdog. Under 134 was never in doubt.

Winner: Notre Dame

ATS winner: Princeton (underdog)

Over/under: Under

12:40 p.m.

No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers (-7.5) vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Closing total: 134

Score: Virginia 76, UNC Wilmington 71

UNC-Wilmington led by as many as 15 points in the first half as a 7.5-point underdog, but Virginia rallied to lead 30-29 at halftime and went on to win 76-71. However, the Cavaliers fell short of covering the spread as the Seahawks kept the game close at the end to stay within the number. The game went well over the total of 134.

Winner: Virginia

ATS winner: UNC-Wilmington (underdog)

Over/under: Over

1:30

No. 4 Butler Bulldogs (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Winthrop Eagles

Closing total: 145.5

Score: Butler 76, Winthrop 64

Butler was in control most of the game, leading 41-27 at halftime and by 17 points with eight minutes to play. Winthrop got close to a back-door cover but came up short in a 12-point loss, as Butler was the first favorite to cover on Thursday. The game did land on the South Point's opening line of Butler -12. It also stayed under the total of 145.5.

Winner: Butler

ATS winner: Butler (favorite)

Over/under: Under

2:00

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-23.5) vs. No. 16 South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Closing total: 156.5

Score: Gonzaga 66, South Dakota State 46

South Dakota State battled even with No. 1-seeded Gonzaga for most of the first half before trailing 26-22 at halftime. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half and approached the huge point spread of -23.5, but South Dakota State held on for the cover. The game never threatened the over/under of 156.5.

Winner: Gonzaga

ATS winner: South Dakota State (underdog)

Over/under: Under