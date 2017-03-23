With Opening Day of the 2017 MLB season almost upon us, here are my season win total projections for all 30 teams, along with a recommendation on whether there is any betting value on the over or the under.

We'll release these a division at a time, beginning on Thursday, March 23 with the NL West.

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks

Will Zack Greinke bounce back? What about A.J. Pollock (from injury)? There are more questions than answers right now for Arizona. Full preview »

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies have plenty of hitting, as usual, but is there enough pitching? Why this year might not be any different. Full preview »

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have won four straight NL West titles, but can they make it five? Joe Peta isn't so sure about that or about them exceeding their win total this year. Full preview »

San Diego Padres

It's been a rough couple of seasons in San Diego. Is there any hope for a turnaround this season? Full preview »

San Francisco Giants

It's not an even-numbered year, but San Francisco should be battling for the NL West title as usual. Will they wrestle the crown from the Dodgers in 2017? Full preview »