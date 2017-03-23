        <
        >

          Season win total previews for all 30 MLB teams

          istockphoto.com
          9:00 AM ET
          • Joe PetaSpecial to ESPN.com
            Close
              After years of betting on sports, Joe Peta authored "Trading Bases, A Story About Wall Street Gambling and Baseball" in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          With Opening Day of the 2017 MLB season almost upon us, here are my season win total projections for all 30 teams, along with a recommendation on whether there is any betting value on the over or the under.

          We'll release these a division at a time, beginning on Thursday, March 23 with the NL West.

          NL West

          Arizona Diamondbacks

          Will Zack Greinke bounce back? What about A.J. Pollock (from injury)? There are more questions than answers right now for Arizona. Full preview »

          Colorado Rockies

          The Rockies have plenty of hitting, as usual, but is there enough pitching? Why this year might not be any different. Full preview »

          Los Angeles Dodgers

          The Dodgers have won four straight NL West titles, but can they make it five? Joe Peta isn't so sure about that or about them exceeding their win total this year. Full preview »

          San Diego Padres

          It's been a rough couple of seasons in San Diego. Is there any hope for a turnaround this season? Full preview »

          San Francisco Giants

          It's not an even-numbered year, but San Francisco should be battling for the NL West title as usual. Will they wrestle the crown from the Dodgers in 2017? Full preview »

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.