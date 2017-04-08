NFL draft prognosticators, for the first time, will be able to put their money where their mouth is at Nevada sportsbooks.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board recently signed off on a request to offer propositions on the NFL draft. The Las Vegas Review-Journal first-reported the news.

The NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

For years, regulations prohibited Nevada's books from taking bets on events that didn't take place on the field, including things like the NFL draft. Offshore sportsbooks, on the other hand, have offered betting on the draft for years. Nevada Gaming Control Board chairman A.G. Burnett told ESPN on Friday that this week he signed the paperwork to approve the request from William Hill LLC, which operates 108 books in the state.

Nevada sportsbooks will offer prop bets on the NFL draft, which takes place in Philadelphia on April 27-29. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Sportsbooks must cease accepting bets on the draft at the close of business on April 26.

Nevada Gaming Control provided books with 17 examples of propositions they could offer. Any props that deviate from those examples require further approval.

Some examples of prop bets the books will be allowed to offer:

-- The number of players drafted from a particular college in the entire draft.

-- Whether more players from the SEC, for example, will be drafted than from the Big Ten.

-- Total number of quarterbacks drafted in the first round.

-- Conference to have the most players drafted.

-- Over/under on draft position of the first place-kicker taken.

-- College to have the most players drafted.

"This country loves football," said Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. "They love betting football, so I can understand that there will be some interest in these new options."

Kornegay said betting limits on the draft props will be small to start, while oddsmakers assess their options.

"We're just going to kind of proceed with caution," Kornegay said.

Bets cannot be taken on where players will be drafted.

"We tried to avoid wagers where knowing one team's intent could be used to gain an unfair advantage, before the wagering cut-off date," Karl Bennison, chief of enforcement for Nevada Gaming Control Board, told ESPN.