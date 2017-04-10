Dustin Johnson wasn't able to tee it up at the Masters, but the world's No. 1-ranked player opened as the favorite at one Las Vegas sportsbook to win the U.S. Open.

Odds to win the U.S. Open Player Odds Dustin Johnson 8-1 Rory McIlroy 9-1 Jordan Spieth 10-1 Jason Day 12-1 Hideki Matsuyama 15-1 Justin Rose 15-1 Jon Rahm 20-1 Sergio Garcia 25-1 Rickie Fowler 25-1 Adam Scott 25-1 Henrik Stenson 25-1 Phil Mickelson 30-1 Justin Thomas 30-1 (Courtesy Westgate SuperBook)

The Westgate SuperBook on Monday opened Johnson as the favorite, at 8-1, followed by Rory McIlroy (9-1), Jordan Spieth (10-1) and Jason Day (12-1).

Hideki Matsuyama and Masters runner-up Justin Rose each opened at 15-1. Masters champion Sergio Garcia is 25-1.

The U.S. Open will take place June 15-18 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.

Johnson was the consensus favorite to win the Masters, but he fell on stairs and hurt his back the day before the first round of the tournament. He warmed up Thursday and made it to the first tee but elected to withdraw before teeing off. Johnson's manager told Golf Channel that he hopes to return in three weeks at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Garcia won his first major championship Sunday, besting Rose on the first hole of a playoff at Augusta National. Garcia entered the tournament at 30-1.

William Hill's Nevada sportsbook said 4 percent of all bets and 6 percent of all money wagered on the tournament were on Garcia, including a $400 bet at 40-1 that netted $16,000.