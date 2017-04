We're just a couple of days away from the start of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, and only 16 teams remain in contention for Lord Stanley's cup. The Washington Capitals are the favorites going into the first round of the playoffs, but there's little separating the top teams in terms of their likelihood of winning the Stanley Cup, or at least that's how Vegas sees it.

Here are the odds for each of the remaining 16 teams to win the 2017 Stanley Cup, courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.