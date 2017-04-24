Betting odds for 2017 NFL draft

Mel Kiper Jr. looks at several prop bets before the draft, including how many quarterbacks will be selected in the first round. (2:22)

The Nevada Gaming Control Board recently signed off on a request to offer proposition bets on the NFL draft, which means that Nevada sportsbooks can accept wagers on the event.

Editor's Picks QBs in Rd. 1 of draft top inaugural prop bets The number of quarterbacks taken in the first round has generated the most interest as Nevada unveils its inaugural NFL draft prop bets.

Limits will be small, but it's certainly an exciting development and one more reason to watch the draft.

Here are available betting odds, courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

NFL draft props

No. of Alabama players selected in Round 1

Over 4.5 (-130)

Under 4.5 (+110)

No. of SEC players drafted in Round 1

Over 11 (-120)

Under 11 (EVEN)

No. of Big Ten players drafted in Round 1

Over 5 (+160)

Under 5 (-180)

More offensive or defensive players selected in Round 1

Offensive players +5 (-140)

Defensive players -5 (+120)

Doesn't include: Kickers, punters, long snappers

Round of first place-kicker taken

Rounds 1-5 (+145)

Rounds 6-7 (-165)

If no PK is selected, bet is a refund

No. of QBs selected in Round 1

Over 3.5 (+160)

Under 3.5 (-180)

No. of RBs selected in Round 1

Over 3 (-125)

Under 3 (+105)

No. of WRs selected in Round 1

Over 3 (+150)

Under 3 (-170)