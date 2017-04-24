Betting odds for 2017 NFL draft

The Nevada Gaming Control Board recently signed off on a request to offer proposition bets on the NFL draft, which means that Nevada sportsbooks can accept wagers on the event.
Limits will be small, but it's certainly an exciting development and one more reason to watch the draft.
Here are available betting odds, courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
NFL draft props
No. of Alabama players selected in Round 1
Over 4.5 (-130)
Under 4.5 (+110)
No. of SEC players drafted in Round 1
Over 11 (-120)
Under 11 (EVEN)
No. of Big Ten players drafted in Round 1
Over 5 (+160)
Under 5 (-180)
More offensive or defensive players selected in Round 1
Offensive players +5 (-140)
Defensive players -5 (+120)
Doesn't include: Kickers, punters, long snappers
Round of first place-kicker taken
Rounds 1-5 (+145)
Rounds 6-7 (-165)
If no PK is selected, bet is a refund
No. of QBs selected in Round 1
Over 3.5 (+160)
Under 3.5 (-180)
No. of RBs selected in Round 1
Over 3 (-125)
Under 3 (+105)
No. of WRs selected in Round 1
Over 3 (+150)
Under 3 (-170)