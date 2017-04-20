Full list of Week 1 NFL lines

The 2017 NFL schedule has now been released, which can only mean that gambling lines were soon to follow.
Here are the opening Week 1 lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-7, 50)
Sunday, Sept. 10
1 p.m. ET games
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 42)
Atlanta Falcons (-5.5, 50.5) at Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-4.5, 42)
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (-2.5, 48)
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (-2.5, 49.5)
Oakland Raiders (PK, 53.5) at Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-2, 48)
Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5, 47.5) at Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-1, 44)
4 p.m. ET games
Indianapolis Colts (-3.5, 48) at Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-2.5, 50.5)
Carolina Panthers (-4, 49) at San Francisco 49ers
8:30 ET
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-6, 50.5)
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 48)
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 44.5)