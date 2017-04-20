        <
        >

          Full list of Week 1 NFL lines

          REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
          9:04 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          The 2017 NFL schedule has now been released, which can only mean that gambling lines were soon to follow.

          Here are the opening Week 1 lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Sept. 7

          Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-7, 50)

          Sunday, Sept. 10

          1 p.m. ET games

          New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 42)

          Atlanta Falcons (-5.5, 50.5) at Chicago Bears

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-4.5, 42)

          Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (-2.5, 48)

          Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (-2.5, 49.5)

          Oakland Raiders (PK, 53.5) at Tennessee Titans

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-2, 48)

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5, 47.5) at Cleveland Browns

          Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-1, 44)

          4 p.m. ET games

          Indianapolis Colts (-3.5, 48) at Los Angeles Rams

          Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-2.5, 50.5)

          Carolina Panthers (-4, 49) at San Francisco 49ers

          8:30 ET

          New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-6, 50.5)

          Monday, Sept. 11

          New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 48)

          Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 44.5)

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.