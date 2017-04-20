Full list of Week 1 NFL lines

The 2017 NFL schedule has now been released, which can only mean that gambling lines were soon to follow.

Here are the opening Week 1 lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-7, 50)

Sunday, Sept. 10

1 p.m. ET games

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 42)

Atlanta Falcons (-5.5, 50.5) at Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-4.5, 42)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (-2.5, 48)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (-2.5, 49.5)

Oakland Raiders (PK, 53.5) at Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-2, 48)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5, 47.5) at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-1, 44)

4 p.m. ET games

Indianapolis Colts (-3.5, 48) at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-2.5, 50.5)

Carolina Panthers (-4, 49) at San Francisco 49ers

8:30 ET

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-6, 50.5)

Monday, Sept. 11

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 48)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 44.5)