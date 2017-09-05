Full list of Week 1 NFL lines

The 2017 NFL is finally here, with New England and Kansas City kicking off the season on Thursday.
Here are the Week 1 lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-9, 48.5)
Sunday, Sept. 10
1 p.m. ET games
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-8, 39.5)
Atlanta Falcons (-7, 49.5) at Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-5.5, 39.5)
Philadelphia Eagles (-1, 48) at Washington Redskins
Arizona Cardinals (-1.5, 48) at Detroit Lions
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans (-2, 51.5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 41.5) at Miami Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 42.5)
Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5, 46.5) at Cleveland Browns
4 p.m. ET games
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 41.5)
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-3, 50.5)
Carolina Panthers (-5.5, 48) at San Francisco 49ers
8:30 ET
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-4, 48)
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 48)
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 43.5)