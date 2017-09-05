        <
          Full list of Week 1 NFL lines

          The 2017 NFL is finally here, with New England and Kansas City kicking off the season on Thursday.

          Here are the Week 1 lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Sept. 7

          Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-9, 48.5)

          Sunday, Sept. 10

          1 p.m. ET games

          New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-8, 39.5)

          Atlanta Falcons (-7, 49.5) at Chicago Bears

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-5.5, 39.5)

          Philadelphia Eagles (-1, 48) at Washington Redskins

          Arizona Cardinals (-1.5, 48) at Detroit Lions

          Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans (-2, 51.5)

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 41.5) at Miami Dolphins

          Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 42.5)

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5, 46.5) at Cleveland Browns

          4 p.m. ET games

          Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 41.5)

          Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-3, 50.5)

          Carolina Panthers (-5.5, 48) at San Francisco 49ers

          8:30 ET

          New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-4, 48)

          Monday, Sept. 11

          New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 48)

          Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 43.5)

