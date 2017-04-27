        <
          Live NFL draft prop bet tracker

          The Nevada Gaming Control Board signed off on a request to offer proposition bets on the NFL draft, which means that Nevada sportsbooks were able to offer wagers on the event. Betting closed on Wednesday night, but not before some big wagers came in.

          Here is our live prop bet tracker on which bets cash during Round 1.

          We'll keep it updated as the night progresses.

          Odds from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          NFL draft props

          No. of QBs selected in Round 1: Over/under 3.5

          (2) QB Mitchell Trubisky, UNC

          No. of RBs selected in Round 1: O/U 3

          (4) RB Leonard Fournette, LSU

          No. of WRs selected in Round 1: O/U 3

          (5) WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

          No. of Alabama players selected in Round 1: O/U 4.5

          No. of SEC players drafted in Round 1: O/U 11

          (1) DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

          (4) RB Leonard Fournette, LSU

          No. of Big Ten players drafted in Round 1: O/U 5

          More offensive or defensive players selected in Round 1:

          Offensive players +5 (-140)
          Defensive players -5 (+120)

          Doesn't include: Kickers, punters, long snappers

          Offensive

          (2) QB Mitchell Trubisky, UNC

          (4) RB Leonard Fournette, LSU

          (5) WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

          Defensive

          (1) DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

          (3) DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford

