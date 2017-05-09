Max Kellerman believes the Cowboys can offensively match the Patriots which leads to Stephen A. Smith picking up a newspaper and ignoring his counterpart. (1:45)

The good vibes keep coming for the New England Patriots, the only NFL team favored in every game in the lines released by sportsbook operator CG Technology on Tuesday.

Lines for every game next season, except for Week 17, came out. And with a Week 17 home game against the New York Jets, it's likely New England will be favored once that line comes out as well.

The Patriots have been on quite a run. They are coming off another Super Bowl win in February, got an "A" from Mel Kiper for their 2017 draft and are the overwhelming Super Bowl favorites in Las Vegas (3-1 at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook).

So, what else can go right?

The Patriots are favored by an average of 6.5 points per game next season, with the largest spread 12.5 points at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. New England is only a 1.5-point favorite in Week 11 against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City and Week 15 at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the other end of the NFL hierarchy, the Cleveland Browns aren't favored in any game and are only a pick-em once (Week 5 at home versus the Jets). Cleveland is an underdog of 6 points per game on average, and a touchdown-or-worse underdog in nine of 15 games.

The Browns are tied for the worst odds to win Super Bowl LII at 300-1 at Westgate and are 150-1 to win the AFC.