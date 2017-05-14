Sportsbook manager John Murray explains the odds for win totals released by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook for the Patriots, Dolphins and Panthers. (2:41)

Patriots open with highest number of win-total odds (2:41)

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released season win totals for every NFL team for the 2017 season. With the release several weeks ago of the spreads for Weeks 1-16 from CG Technology, there are now plenty of betting opportunities to look over this summer.

Here are the over/unders for all 32 NFL teams.

AFC East

New England Patriots: 12.5

Over EVEN

Under -120

Miami Dolphins: 7

Over -120

Under EVEN

Buffalo Bills: 6.5

Over -150

Under +130

New York Jets: 5

Over -110

Under -110

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers: 10.5

Over -130

Under +110

Baltimore Ravens: 9

Over +110

Under -130

Cincinnati Bengals: 8.5

Over -110

Under -110

Cleveland Browns: 4.5

Over -110

Under -110

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: 8.5

Over +120

Under -140

Tennessee Titans: 8.5

Over -130

Under +110

Houston Texans: 8

Over -120

Under EVEN

Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5

Over -150

Under +130

AFC West

Oakland Raiders: 9.5

Over -110

Under -110

Kansas City Chiefs: 9

Over -110

Under -110

Denver Broncos: 8

Over -110

Under -110

Los Angeles Chargers: 7.5

Over -110

Under -110