          11:19 AM ET
          Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released season win totals for every NFL team for the 2017 season. With the release several weeks ago of the spreads for Weeks 1-16 from CG Technology, there are now plenty of betting opportunities to look over this summer.

          Here are the over/unders for all 32 NFL teams.

          AFC East

          New England Patriots: 12.5

          Over EVEN
          Under -120

          Miami Dolphins: 7

          Over -120
          Under EVEN

          Buffalo Bills: 6.5

          Over -150
          Under +130

          New York Jets: 5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          AFC North

          Pittsburgh Steelers: 10.5

          Over -130
          Under +110

          Baltimore Ravens: 9

          Over +110
          Under -130

          Cincinnati Bengals: 8.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Cleveland Browns: 4.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          AFC South

          Indianapolis Colts: 8.5

          Over +120
          Under -140

          Tennessee Titans: 8.5

          Over -130
          Under +110

          Houston Texans: 8

          Over -120
          Under EVEN

          Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5

          Over -150
          Under +130

          AFC West

          Oakland Raiders: 9.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Kansas City Chiefs: 9

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Denver Broncos: 8

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Los Angeles Chargers: 7.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          NFC East

          Dallas Cowboys: 9.5

          Over -130
          Under +110

          New York Giants: 8.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Philadelphia Eagles: 8

          Over -120
          Under EVEN

          Washington Redskins: 7.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          NFC North

          Green Bay Packers: 10.5

          Over +110
          Under -130

          Minnesota Vikings: 8.5

          Over +120
          Under -140

          Detroit Lions: 7.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Chicago Bears: 5.5

          Over EVEN
          Under -120

          NFC South

          Atlanta Falcons: 9.5

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Carolina Panthers: 9

          Over -120
          Under EVEN

          New Orleans Saints: 8

          Over -110
          Under -110

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8

          Over +120
          Under -140

          NFC West

          Seattle Seahawks: 10.5

          Over -130
          Under +110

          Arizona Cardinals: 8

          Over -130
          Under +110

          Los Angeles Rams: 6

          Over +110
          Under -130

          San Francisco 49ers: 5

          Over EVEN
          Under -120

