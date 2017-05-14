The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released season win totals for every NFL team for the 2017 season. With the release several weeks ago of the spreads for Weeks 1-16 from CG Technology, there are now plenty of betting opportunities to look over this summer.
Here are the over/unders for all 32 NFL teams.
AFC East
New England Patriots: 12.5
Over EVEN
Under -120
Over -120
Under EVEN
Buffalo Bills: 6.5
Over -150
Under +130
Over -110
Under -110
AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers: 10.5
Over -130
Under +110
Over +110
Under -130
Cincinnati Bengals: 8.5
Over -110
Under -110
Cleveland Browns: 4.5
Over -110
Under -110
AFC South
Indianapolis Colts: 8.5
Over +120
Under -140
Tennessee Titans: 8.5
Over -130
Under +110
Over -120
Under EVEN
Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5
Over -150
Under +130
AFC West
Oakland Raiders: 9.5
Over -110
Under -110
Over -110
Under -110
Over -110
Under -110
Los Angeles Chargers: 7.5
Over -110
Under -110
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: 9.5
Over -130
Under +110
New York Giants: 8.5
Over -110
Under -110
Over -120
Under EVEN
Washington Redskins: 7.5
Over -110
Under -110
NFC North
Green Bay Packers: 10.5
Over +110
Under -130
Minnesota Vikings: 8.5
Over +120
Under -140
Detroit Lions: 7.5
Over -110
Under -110
Chicago Bears: 5.5
Over EVEN
Under -120
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: 9.5
Over -110
Under -110
Over -120
Under EVEN
Over -110
Under -110
Over +120
Under -140
NFC West
Seattle Seahawks: 10.5
Over -130
Under +110
Over -130
Under +110
Over +110
Under -130
Over EVEN
Under -120