Las Vegas believes regression looms for the Dallas Cowboys.

One year after winning 14 games, the Cowboys' win total for this season was set at 9.5 at the Westgate SuperBook, which on Sunday opened an array of betting options on the NFL season.

The New England Patriots topped the SuperBook's win totals at 12.5. The Green Bay Packers (10.5), Pittsburgh Steelers (10.5) and Seattle Seahawks (10.5) are the only other teams with double-digit win totals.

The Cowboys are a notch behind, despite last year's 14-2 mark that was bolstered by a pair of breakout rookie stars in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"[The Cowboys] went from playing a last-place schedule to this year playing the first-place schedule," Ed Salmons, the Westgate's head football oddsmaker, said. "They're due for regression. It's just the natural ebbs and flows of the NFL."

Still, the Cowboys are the No. 2 favorite to win the Super Bowl at 8-1 at the SuperBook, behind only the Patriots at 3-1.

No regression is expected for New England. The Patriots' win total of 12.5 is the highest Salmons, a 20-plus-year veteran oddsmaker, recalls setting.

"The schedule sets up for them to have a great chance of starting out like 10-1 or 11-0," Salmons said of the Patriots. "They're just going to be massive favorites every week."

The Patriots are giant -1,400 favorites to win the AFC East. In comparison, Dallas is just 5-4 to win what looks like a competitive NFC East.

The Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders and Patriots are the division favorites in the AFC. The Atlanta Falcons, Packers and Seahawks are favored to win their respective NFC divisions.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are 100-1 to win their respective divisions -- the only teams to have triple-digit division odds.

The Browns have the lowest season win total at 4.5, followed by the Jets and San Francisco 49ers, who are each listed at 5.

In addition to the season win totals and division odds, the SuperBook also posted point spreads on close to 100 of the top games for the upcoming season. The Patriots opened as 7-point favorites over the Falcons in a Week 7 Super Bowl rematch at Gillette Stadium.