        <
        >

          Cowboys slim favorites in NFC East; other divisional odds

          istockphoto.com
          10:26 AM ET
          • David PurdumESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2014
            • Journalist covering gambling industry since 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released odds for all 32 teams to win their respective divisions for the coming season.

          Here they are below.

          Super Bowl odds | Weeks 1-16 spreads | Over/unders

          NFC East

          Cowboys 5-4
          Giants 11-4
          Eagles 7-2
          Redskins 9-2

          NFC North

          Packers 4-11
          Vikings 7-2
          Lions 6-1
          Bears 50-1

          NFC South

          Falcons 8-5
          Panthers 2-1
          Bucs 4-1
          Saints 4-1

          NFC West

          Seahawks 1-4
          Cardinals 3-1
          Rams 25-1
          49ers 40-1

          AFC East

          Patriots 1-14
          Dolphins 11-4
          Bills 7-2
          Jets 9-2

          AFC North

          Steelers 2-3
          Ravens 1-4
          Bengals 13-4
          Browns 80-1

          AFC South

          Colts 9-4
          Texans 9-4
          Titans 2-1
          Jaguars 5-1

          AFC West

          Raiders 9-5
          Chiefs 2-1
          Broncos 7-2
          Chargers 4-1

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.