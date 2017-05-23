The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released odds for all 32 teams to win their respective divisions for the coming season.
Here they are below.
NFC East
Cowboys 5-4
Giants 11-4
Eagles 7-2
Redskins 9-2
NFC North
Packers 4-11
Vikings 7-2
Lions 6-1
Bears 50-1
NFC South
Falcons 8-5
Panthers 2-1
Bucs 4-1
Saints 4-1
NFC West
Seahawks 1-4
Cardinals 3-1
Rams 25-1
49ers 40-1
AFC East
Patriots 1-14
Dolphins 11-4
Bills 7-2
Jets 9-2
AFC North
Steelers 2-3
Ravens 1-4
Bengals 13-4
Browns 80-1
AFC South
Colts 9-4
Texans 9-4
Titans 2-1
Jaguars 5-1
AFC West
Raiders 9-5
Chiefs 2-1
Broncos 7-2
Chargers 4-1