The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released odds for all 32 teams to win their respective divisions for the coming season.

Here they are below.

NFC East

Cowboys 5-4

Giants 11-4

Eagles 7-2

Redskins 9-2

NFC North

Packers 4-11

Vikings 7-2

Lions 6-1

Bears 50-1

NFC South

Falcons 8-5

Panthers 2-1

Bucs 4-1

Saints 4-1

NFC West

Seahawks 1-4

Cardinals 3-1

Rams 25-1

49ers 40-1

AFC East

Patriots 1-14

Dolphins 11-4

Bills 7-2

Jets 9-2

AFC North

Steelers 2-3

Ravens 1-4

Bengals 13-4

Browns 80-1

AFC South

Colts 9-4

Texans 9-4

Titans 2-1

Jaguars 5-1

AFC West

Raiders 9-5

Chiefs 2-1

Broncos 7-2

Chargers 4-1