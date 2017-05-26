        <
          Penguins open as favorites to win Stanley Cup over Predators

          play
          Crosby: 'Great opportunity to play for Stanley Cup' (2:02)

          Sidney Crosby shares his thoughts with Linda Cohn on how the Penguins were able to defeat the Senators in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals and explains how excited he is to play for the Stanley Cup. (2:02)

          9:54 AM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
          After a grueling 3-2 double-overtime Game 7 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins opened as favorites in Las Vegas to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

          Pittsburgh opened as a -150 favorite for the series at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, while the Nashville Predators are a +130 underdog. A $100 bet on the Penguins would win $66.67, while that same bet on the Predators would win $130.

          Pittsburgh opened the playoffs tied with Anaheim and the New York Rangers with the fourth-best odds to win the Stanley Cup at 10-1. Nashville was tied for the third-worst odds at 30-1 and was a large +170 underdog against the Chicago Blackhawks in Round 1.

          After defeating the Stanley Cup favorites -- the Washington Capitals -- in the conference semis, Pittsburgh took over as the 7-4 Stanley Cup favorites entering the Eastern Conference finals.

          Game 1 will be Monday night, May 29, at 8 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

