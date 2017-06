The 2017 Belmont Stakes will take place Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The third of the Triple Crown's three legs is scheduled for a 6:37 p.m. ET post time.

Kentucky Derby morning line favorite Classic Empire, who also led the Preakness Stakes before fading late, is the favorite heading into Wednesday's draw.

We'll keep this page updated as Saturday's post time approaches.

Odds are courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook and current as of June 6.