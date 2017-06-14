Dustin Johnson is the consensus favorite to win the U.S. Open this week at Erin Hills, but the defending champion isn't the most popular pick at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

In fact, at multiple books, more bets have been placed on contenders Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm than any other golfers.

Still, Johnson remains a solid favorite at 7-1 and has attracted the bigger bets. He is the only golfer in the field with single-digit odds at the Westgate SuperBook.

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day are each 12-1, followed by Rahm and Fowler at 15-1.

At last year's U.S. Open, Day, Spieth and McIlroy each had odds in the single digits. Johnson went off at 12-1 and went on to win impressively at Oakmont.

More money has been bet on Johnson than any other golfer at the Westgate, William Hill and CG Technology. But he hasn't received the overwhelming betting support that past favorites have seen, according to Jeff Sherman, assistant manager at the Westgate.

"If you look at his odds, he's 7-to-1, with the other three individuals at 12-1 -- that's pretty sizable," Sherman, a golf odds specialist, said of the gap between Johnson and the other top contenders, Day, Spieth and McIlroy. "But it's not reflective of his betting support at this time." Rahm, Fowler, Day and Spieth have attracted similar amounts of money to Johnson at William Hill's Nevada sportsbooks.

CG Technology, which runs the sportsbooks at the Venetian, Cosmo and several other Las Vegas casinos, had taken 50 more bets on Fowler than Johnson as of Tuesday afternoon.

"We took a $2,400 bet on Fowler at 18-1," said Jason Simbal, vice president of risk management for CG Technology.

But Johnson remains the man to beat.

He is a combined 7-under par in his past three U.S. Opens. No other player who has made the cut all three years is better than 3-over par during that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The U.S. Open will be his fifth tournament since suffering a back injury falling down stairs the night before the Masters, causing him to withdraw from the year's first major.

Justin Rose is 20-1 this week, followed by Masters champion Sergio Garcia at 25-1, along with Adam Scott.

Phil Mickelson had received extensive betting support before announcing that he would not play in the U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation. At the Westgate, only Johnson, Rahm and Day had attracted more money than Mickelson, who was listed at 40-1.

Erin Hills, a par 72 that measures 7,741 yards, will be the longest U.S. Open setup in history. The Westgate set over/under for the winning score at an 8.5-under-par 279.5.