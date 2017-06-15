Chael Sonnen acknowledges that Conor McGregor will be a huge underdog against Floyd Mayweather but adds that the event will be fun. (1:25)

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook lists Conor McGregor as a +700 underdog to beat Floyd Mayweather, a -1,100 favorite, in their fight on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

To put McGregor's odds in perspective, here are some underdog bets with similar payouts across the gambling world.

Editor's Picks Mayweather heavy favorite in McGregor fight Now that the blockbuster boxing match is official, Floyd Mayweather is a -1,100 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, with Conor McGregor paying back +700.

Rafael Nadal to win Wimbledon in 2017 (+600)

Nadal is a two-time Wimbledon champion (2008, 2010), but the 2017 French Open champion hasn't fared well at Wimbledon in recent years. Nadal has been eliminated by a player ranked 100th or worse in the world each of his past four appearances at Wimbledon, and he was forced to withdraw last season.

Marcos Maidana to beat Floyd Mayweather in May 2014 (+625)

Few gave Maidana a chance to beat Mayweather when they met for the first time in 2014. Maidana kept it relatively close as a +625 underdog but fell by majority decision. That earned him a rematch later in the year, which he also lost.

Indiana Pacers to beat Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 1 of 2017 playoffs (+650)

In the first round of this year's playoffs, the Pacers faced LeBron James and the Cavaliers with +650 odds to win the series. The Pacers ended up getting swept. The Memphis Grizzlies were also +650 against the San Antonio Spurs in the opening round. They won two games in the series before falling in six.

Penn State football to beat Ohio State in 2016 (+700)

On Oct. 22 last season, undefeated Ohio State was a -1,100 favorite to beat Penn State on the road. Penn State overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Buckeyes with a 24-21 win. The result ended up determining the Big Ten East champion.

Dustin Johnson to win 2017 U.S. Open (+700)

Johnson closed as the favorite to win the U.S. Open with the same odds McGregor has to beat Mayweather. Unlike McGregor, Johnson will have to defeat 155 other golfers in order to win his second straight U.S. Open.

Detroit Lions to win NFC North in 2017 (+700)

The Lions haven't won a division title since 1993, but they are currently 7-1 to end the drought this year. The Lions are coming off a 9-7 season in which they made the playoffs, but they haven't made the postseason in back-to-back years since 1993-95.

Michigan State to win 2018 NCAA basketball championship (+700)

Michigan State is the preseason favorite to win next year's college basketball title at +700. The Spartans have failed to reach the second weekend each of the past two years, but they return the bulk of their 2016-17 roster, including potential lottery pick Miles Bridges.

Holly Holm to beat Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 (+800)

During the height of Rousey's career, she was a 1-to-14 favorite to beat Holly Holm at UFC 193. Holm (+800) pulled the biggest upset in recent UFC history, handing Rousey her first loss in a dominant knockout victory. Neither fighter has won a bout since, though Holm fights Bethe Correia on Saturday as a -600 favorite.