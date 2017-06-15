        <
          Biggest bets for Mayweather-McGregor

          Max: 'Conor will not land a single punch against Floyd' (0:59)

          Max Kellerman describes Conor McGregor as a "pure puncher" but doesn't believe that he will connect on a single punch against Floyd Mayweather. (0:59)

          11:50 AM ET
          • David PurdumESPN Staff Writer
          ESPN's Darren Rovell estimated that the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight could bring in $30 million in betting handle at Nevada sportsbooks.

          Much of that will come in the days leading up to the fight, but Chalk will be monitoring all of the biggest wagers in this file as they come in.

          All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook unless otherwise noted.

          Opening odds (Feb. 16)

          Mayweather -2500
          McGregor +1100

          Current odds

          Mayweather -900
          McGregor +600

          Biggest Mayweather bets

          • On May 30, the Westgate took a $50,000 bet on Mayweather at -800, two weeks before the fight was made official. That bet would net a $6,250 profit with a Mayweather win.

          • In the first few hours after the fight was made official Wednesday, CG Technology took a $45,000 bet on Mayweather.

          Biggest McGregor bets

          • Forty of the first 42 bets at Westgate were on McGregor, the biggest a $1,500 wager at +800 odds.

