Dustin Johnson missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, Wisconsin, this week, but that hasn't stopped one Las Vegas sportsbook from making him the favorite to win The Open.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook on Monday opened Johnson as the 10-1 favorite. Per ESPN Stats & Information, the favorite hasn't won this tournament since Tiger Woods did it back in 2006.

Rory McIlroy and Justin Spieth opened at 12-1, while 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia is 15-1.

Brooks Koepka, who just won the U.S. Open with a score of 16-under, has the seventh-best odds at 25-1.

It's been a tough year for Johnson, who was the consensus favorite to win the Masters but hurt his back the day before the first round of the tournament and elected to withdraw before teeing off. He was the favorite going into the U.S. Open as well but missed the cut.

The Open will take place July 20-23 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.