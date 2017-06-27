The U.S. Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it will hear New Jersey's appeal to offer legal sports betting, a surprising twist in the state's nearly five-year battle with the major American sports leagues.

A victory for New Jersey would allow the state to offer legal sports betting at its casinos and racetracks and potentially jump-start a state-by-state expansion across the nation. Tuesday's decision was the first setback for the NCAA, NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball in the lengthy saga. The leagues twice sued New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie after he signed sports betting legislation in 2012 and 2014.

New Jersey had lost every step of the way and was considered an underdog to have its case heard by the high court. In May, Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall submitted an opinion advising the Supreme Court to pass on the case. The court normally follows recommendations from the Department of Justice.

The Supreme Court now will take a close look at the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, the federal prohibition on state-sponsored sports betting.

It could hear the case as early as this fall, but experts believe it is more likely to take place sometime in the first half of 2018, with a decision rendered in late spring or early summer.

PASPA restricts legal sports betting to a handful of states, with only Nevada being able to offer a full menu. In 2016, more than $4.5 billion was bet at Nevada sportsbooks. More states have expressed interest in getting into the sports betting game and will be watching closely.

The sports betting landscape in the U.S. has shifted significantly as the New Jersey case played out over the past five years. The NBA has pivoted its position on sports betting, and the NFL and NHL have elected to place franchises in Las Vegas. MLB has begun to align itself with the NBA on the issue, along with other professional sports leagues like MLS and the PGA. The NCAA and NFL remain opposed to expanding legal sports betting, and the NHL has mostly remained quiet on the prospect in recent years.

The issue doesn't appear to be going away, though. A congressional committee has already introduced draft legislation that aims to repeal PASPA.