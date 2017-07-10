The 2017 Home Run Derby showcases a pair of electrifying rookies, sluggers having career years and the defending champion. Find out who wins Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and streaming live on the ESPN App. (1:21)

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge and Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton are co-favorites to win Monday night's Home Run Derby, but bettors in Las Vegas are siding with Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Cody Bellinger.

HR Derby Odds At Westgate SuperBook Player Odds Stanton +180 Judge +180 Bellinger 6-1 Moustakas 15-1 Sano 10-1 Blackmon 18-1 Bour 15-1 Sanches 15-1

Stanton hit a record 61 home runs to win last year's Derby at Petco Park in San Diego and opened as the favorite to repeat at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. The sportsbook has since adjusted the odds to make Judge and Stanton co-favorites at 9-5.

Judge leads baseball with 30 home runs. Stanton has 26.

Bellinger, the Dodgers' rookie first baseman, has 25 home runs. He attracted the most betting action in recent days, causing the SuperBook to tighten its odds from 10-1 to 6-1.

"The most support -- ticket count and money support -- has been on Bellinger," Westgate SuperBook assistant manager Jeff Sherman said Monday morning.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano's odds had moved from 12-1 to 10-1. Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, Marlins first baseman Justin Bour and Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez were each listed at 15-1 as of Monday morning.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton hit 61 homers in his 2016 Home Run Derby victory. He'll try to repeat that performance against two fast-rising rookie sluggers and the rest of the Derby field Monday in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/The Associated Press

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon had the longest odds at 18-1.

Sherman expected the bulk of the action on the Home Run Derby to be placed in the last two hours before it begins (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, Watch ESPN).

"It [the betting handle] will be decent by the time it goes off, just because there's such a limited amount of betting options on today's board," he said.

He estimated that the amount of money bet on the Home Run Derby will be comparable to the amount wagered collectively on the eight NBA summer league games on Monday.