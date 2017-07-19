Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm have moved past Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1-ranked golfer, and climbed to the top of the odds to win The Open Championship this week at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Spieth is listed as the favorite at 10-1, followed by Fowler and Rahm, who are each at 12-1 at William Hill's Nevada sportsbooks.

Rahm had an impressive performance in a win two weeks ago at the Irish Open, and, like Fowler, is looking for his first major championship.

After opening as the tournament favorite at 9-1 in mid-June, Johnson has dropped back to 14-1 and was not attracting much interest. Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose are 15-1, followed by Rory McIlroy at 20-1.

More money had been bet on Spieth than any other golfer at Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology, including a $1,000 bet at 13-1. Johnson wasn't in the top five in terms of money wagered.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood also has attracted plenty of betting support, including a $1,000 bet at 40-1 placed after the U.S. Open at CG Technology. Fleetwood is down to 18-1, along with Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

"Out of the guys who really have a shot, Fleetwood is our biggest liability," Jason Simbal, vice president of risk at CG Technology, told ESPN.

Three major champions, Jason Day, Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson are 25-1, and Henrik Stenson, who won last year's Open Championship, is 28-1. U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka is listed at 30-1.

As of Tuesday afternoon, CG Technology had taken nine bets on 500-1 long shot John Daly to win the tournament, which begins Thursday at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Padraig Harrington won the last Open held at Royal Birkdale in 2008. Harrington is listed at 60-1 for this year's tournament.

Rain and wind is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.