All the ways you can bet Mayweather-McGregor

The superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will take place Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Already the betting action has been brisk, and the fight is on pace to be the most bet bout in Las Vegas history.

Here are a variety of ways you can bet the fight, including interesting prop bets.

All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook unless otherwise listed.

Opening odds (Feb. 16)

Mayweather -2500

McGregor +1100

Current odds

Mayweather -700

McGregor +500

Total rounds: 9.5

Over 9.5 +145

Under 9.5 -170

Method of victory

C. McGregor by KO* +550

C. McGregor decision +3000 (30-1)

F. Mayweather by KO* -160

F. Mayweather by decision +180

Draw +5000 (50-1)

* KO = KO, TKO or disqualification

Will C. McGregor win in Rounds 1-4?

Yes +800

No -1400

Will C. McGregor win in Rounds 5-8?

Yes +1100

No -2500

Will C. McGregor win in Rounds 9-12?

Yes +1800

No -8000

Will F. Mayweather win in Rounds 1-4?

Yes +350

No -450

Will F. Mayweather win in Rounds 5-8?

Yes +240

No -300

Will F. Mayweather win in Rounds 9-12?

Yes +350

No -450

Total Rounds: McGregor-Mayweather

Over 0.5 -3000

Under 0.5 +1200

Over 1.5 -1400

Under 1.5 +800

Over 2.5 -650

Under 2.5 +450

Pick the round

C. McGregor wins

Round 1 +2500 (25-1)

Round 2 +2500

Round 3 +2500

Round 4 +2500

Round 5 +3000

Round 6 +3000

Round 7 +5000

Round 8 +5000

Round 9 +8000

Round 10 +8000

Round 11 +8000

Round 12 +8000

F. Mayweather wins

Round 1 +1200 (12-1)

Round 2 +1200

Round 3 +1200

Round 4 +1200

Round 5 +1200

Round 6 +1000

Round 7 +1200

Round 8 +1200

Round 9 +1200

Round 10 +1500

Round 11 +2500

Round 12 +2500

Cross-sport props

Who will have more: Aaron Judge HRs vs. McGregor official knockdowns

Judge HRs -300

McGregor official knockdowns +240

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees game. Judge must start for Action.

Who will have more: Bryce Harper total bases vs. official knockdowns for Mayweather + McGregor

Harper total bases -0.5 (-180)

Mayweather + McGregor knockdowns +0.5 (+150)

New York Mets at Washington Nationals. Harper must start for Action.

Who will have more: Bryce Love rushing yards vs. total punches landed by Mayweather

Love rushing yards -10.5 (-110)

Mayweather total punches +10.5 (-110)

Rice vs. Stanford at Sydney Australia. Love must start for Action.

Which will be greater: Margin of victory in Big3 championship game vs. total rounds completed in fight

Margin of victory +0.5 (-110)

Total rounds -0.5 (-110)

International odds

from William Hill UK

C. McGregor to be disqualified for a kick 16-1

C. McGregor not to land a punch 20-1

Fight to be stopped from an accidental head-butt 20-1

Both fighters knocked down + McGregor lands more punches + McGregor wins 50-1

C. McGregor to win by KO within the first minute (TKO/DQ doesn't count) 50-1

C. McGregor to win within first 36 seconds of the fight 125-1

Both fighters knocked down at least twice and McGregor to win on points 200-1