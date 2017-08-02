All the ways you can bet Mayweather-McGregor

The superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will take place Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Already the betting action has been brisk, and the fight is on pace to be the most bet bout in Las Vegas history.
Here are a variety of ways you can bet the fight, including interesting prop bets.
All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook unless otherwise listed.
Opening odds (Feb. 16)
Mayweather -2500
McGregor +1100
Current odds
Mayweather -700
McGregor +500
Total rounds: 9.5
Over 9.5 +145
Under 9.5 -170
Method of victory
C. McGregor by KO* +550
C. McGregor decision +3000 (30-1)
F. Mayweather by KO* -160
F. Mayweather by decision +180
Draw +5000 (50-1)
* KO = KO, TKO or disqualification
Will C. McGregor win in Rounds 1-4?
Yes +800
No -1400
Will C. McGregor win in Rounds 5-8?
Yes +1100
No -2500
Will C. McGregor win in Rounds 9-12?
Yes +1800
No -8000
Will F. Mayweather win in Rounds 1-4?
Yes +350
No -450
Will F. Mayweather win in Rounds 5-8?
Yes +240
No -300
Will F. Mayweather win in Rounds 9-12?
Yes +350
No -450
Total Rounds: McGregor-Mayweather
Over 0.5 -3000
Under 0.5 +1200
Over 1.5 -1400
Under 1.5 +800
Over 2.5 -650
Under 2.5 +450
Pick the round
C. McGregor wins
Round 1 +2500 (25-1)
Round 2 +2500
Round 3 +2500
Round 4 +2500
Round 5 +3000
Round 6 +3000
Round 7 +5000
Round 8 +5000
Round 9 +8000
Round 10 +8000
Round 11 +8000
Round 12 +8000
F. Mayweather wins
Round 1 +1200 (12-1)
Round 2 +1200
Round 3 +1200
Round 4 +1200
Round 5 +1200
Round 6 +1000
Round 7 +1200
Round 8 +1200
Round 9 +1200
Round 10 +1500
Round 11 +2500
Round 12 +2500
Cross-sport props
Who will have more: Aaron Judge HRs vs. McGregor official knockdowns
Judge HRs -300
McGregor official knockdowns +240
Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees game. Judge must start for Action.
Who will have more: Bryce Harper total bases vs. official knockdowns for Mayweather + McGregor
Harper total bases -0.5 (-180)
Mayweather + McGregor knockdowns +0.5 (+150)
New York Mets at Washington Nationals. Harper must start for Action.
Who will have more: Bryce Love rushing yards vs. total punches landed by Mayweather
Love rushing yards -10.5 (-110)
Mayweather total punches +10.5 (-110)
Rice vs. Stanford at Sydney Australia. Love must start for Action.
Which will be greater: Margin of victory in Big3 championship game vs. total rounds completed in fight
Margin of victory +0.5 (-110)
Total rounds -0.5 (-110)
International odds
from William Hill UK
C. McGregor to be disqualified for a kick 16-1
C. McGregor not to land a punch 20-1
Fight to be stopped from an accidental head-butt 20-1
Both fighters knocked down + McGregor lands more punches + McGregor wins 50-1
C. McGregor to win by KO within the first minute (TKO/DQ doesn't count) 50-1
C. McGregor to win within first 36 seconds of the fight 125-1
Both fighters knocked down at least twice and McGregor to win on points 200-1