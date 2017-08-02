        <
          All the ways you can bet Mayweather-McGregor

          There are a variety of ways to get action on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
          The superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will take place Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Already the betting action has been brisk, and the fight is on pace to be the most bet bout in Las Vegas history.

          Here are a variety of ways you can bet the fight, including interesting prop bets.

          All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook unless otherwise listed.

          Opening odds (Feb. 16)

          Mayweather -2500
          McGregor +1100

          Current odds

          Mayweather -700
          McGregor +500

          Total rounds: 9.5

          Over 9.5 +145
          Under 9.5 -170

          Method of victory

          C. McGregor by KO* +550
          C. McGregor decision +3000 (30-1)

          F. Mayweather by KO* -160
          F. Mayweather by decision +180

          Draw +5000 (50-1)

          * KO = KO, TKO or disqualification

          Will C. McGregor win in Rounds 1-4?

          Yes +800
          No -1400

          Will C. McGregor win in Rounds 5-8?

          Yes +1100
          No -2500

          Will C. McGregor win in Rounds 9-12?

          Yes +1800
          No -8000

          Will F. Mayweather win in Rounds 1-4?

          Yes +350
          No -450

          Will F. Mayweather win in Rounds 5-8?

          Yes +240
          No -300

          Will F. Mayweather win in Rounds 9-12?

          Yes +350
          No -450

          Total Rounds: McGregor-Mayweather

          Over 0.5 -3000
          Under 0.5 +1200

          Over 1.5 -1400
          Under 1.5 +800

          Over 2.5 -650
          Under 2.5 +450

          Pick the round

          C. McGregor wins

          Round 1 +2500 (25-1)
          Round 2 +2500
          Round 3 +2500
          Round 4 +2500
          Round 5 +3000
          Round 6 +3000
          Round 7 +5000
          Round 8 +5000
          Round 9 +8000
          Round 10 +8000
          Round 11 +8000
          Round 12 +8000

          F. Mayweather wins

          Round 1 +1200 (12-1)
          Round 2 +1200
          Round 3 +1200
          Round 4 +1200
          Round 5 +1200
          Round 6 +1000
          Round 7 +1200
          Round 8 +1200
          Round 9 +1200
          Round 10 +1500
          Round 11 +2500
          Round 12 +2500

          Cross-sport props

          Who will have more: Aaron Judge HRs vs. McGregor official knockdowns

          Judge HRs -300
          McGregor official knockdowns +240

          Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees game. Judge must start for Action.

          Who will have more: Bryce Harper total bases vs. official knockdowns for Mayweather + McGregor

          Harper total bases -0.5 (-180)
          Mayweather + McGregor knockdowns +0.5 (+150)

          New York Mets at Washington Nationals. Harper must start for Action.

          Who will have more: Bryce Love rushing yards vs. total punches landed by Mayweather

          Love rushing yards -10.5 (-110)
          Mayweather total punches +10.5 (-110)

          Rice vs. Stanford at Sydney Australia. Love must start for Action.

          Which will be greater: Margin of victory in Big3 championship game vs. total rounds completed in fight

          Margin of victory +0.5 (-110)
          Total rounds -0.5 (-110)

          International odds

          from William Hill UK

          C. McGregor to be disqualified for a kick 16-1

          C. McGregor not to land a punch 20-1

          Fight to be stopped from an accidental head-butt 20-1

          Both fighters knocked down + McGregor lands more punches + McGregor wins 50-1

          C. McGregor to win by KO within the first minute (TKO/DQ doesn't count) 50-1

          C. McGregor to win within first 36 seconds of the fight 125-1

          Both fighters knocked down at least twice and McGregor to win on points 200-1

