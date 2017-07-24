        <
        >

          Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy favored to win PGA Championship

          play
          Greeny surprised Spieth passed McIlroy (1:57)

          Mike Greenberg had Rory McIlroy pegged as the next big player in golf until Jordan Spieth began his dominant run. (1:57)

          10:23 AM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          After one of the great turnarounds in the history of The Open, one Las Vegas sportsbook has made Jordan Spieth a co-favorite to win the 2017 PGA Championship.

          Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook installed Spieth at 8-1 to win the title (and take home the career Grand Slam), along with Rory McIlroy at the same odds.

          Spieth had a 3-shot lead entering the final round at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, England, but lost it on a bizarre 13th hole in which he had to take an unplayable lie and hit a shot from the driving range. He finished the championship by going 5 under par in the final five holes.

          Dustin Johnson opened at 10-1 to win the PGA Championship, with Rickie Fowler and Jason Day at 15-1.

          U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka is 25-1. Masters champion Sergio Garcia is also 25-1.

          The PGA Championship will take place Aug. 10-13 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.