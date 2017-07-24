Mike Greenberg had Rory McIlroy pegged as the next big player in golf until Jordan Spieth began his dominant run. (1:57)

After one of the great turnarounds in the history of The Open, one Las Vegas sportsbook has made Jordan Spieth a co-favorite to win the 2017 PGA Championship.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook installed Spieth at 8-1 to win the title (and take home the career Grand Slam), along with Rory McIlroy at the same odds.

Jordan Spieth's win at The Open has made him a favorite at the PGA Championship. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Spieth had a 3-shot lead entering the final round at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, England, but lost it on a bizarre 13th hole in which he had to take an unplayable lie and hit a shot from the driving range. He finished the championship by going 5 under par in the final five holes.

Dustin Johnson opened at 10-1 to win the PGA Championship, with Rickie Fowler and Jason Day at 15-1.

U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka is 25-1. Masters champion Sergio Garcia is also 25-1.

The PGA Championship will take place Aug. 10-13 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.