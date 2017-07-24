When the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight opened at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook on Feb. 16, Mayweather was a -2500 favorite and McGregor a +1100 underdog.
A lot has changed since then.
The vast majority of the tickets (93 percent) and money (76 percent) are on McGregor at Westgate, but Monday saw some larger ones come in as well.
Westgate took two "low five-figure" wagers on McGregor at +500 Monday afternoon, pushing the odds down to the lowest they've been at the book since the odds opened (McGregor +425, Mayweather -550).
Minutes after that happened, bettors pounced on the low odds on Mayweather, pushing it up to -600 and McGregor to +450.
Those two bets were the largest the Westgate has taken on McGregor so far; the sportsbook took a "low six-figure" wager on Mayweather at -650 the week of July 3.
For comparison, a $100 wager on Mayweather on Feb. 16 would've won a grand total of $4; now, that $100 bet would win $16.67.
Across town at the South Point sportsbook on Monday afternoon, another big wager came in on a McGregor prop bet with a better payout. One adventurous bettor wagered $35,000 on McGregor to win by KO at 6-1 odds. That bet would win $210,000 if McGregor pulled off the shocker.
The Mayweather-McGregor fight will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.